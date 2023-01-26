ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown’s Unique and Tranquil Chinese Tea House Closes

The minute you closed the door at Ching Ching Cha, the Chinese tea house and shop, near the C&O Canal at 1063 Wisconsin Ave. NW, leaving behind the noisy cars and delivery trucks, you felt it. The tranquility! The quiet, peace and just calm contentment. There were some ten rosewood...
