Logansport, IN

WLFI.com

18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
max983.net

Crawfordsville Man Arrested on Active Warrants, Public Intoxication

A Crawfordsville man was arrested Thursday, January 26 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call about a man reportedly walking southbound in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6. Dispatchers received multiple reports of the man running out in front...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
WNDU

3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, after a marijuana growing operation was found inside a Starke County home. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, deputies from the Starke County Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Indiana Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CST.
STARKE COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Indiana justices won’t hear 2nd abortion case for now

Indiana justices won't hear 2nd abortion case for now
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

South Bend man hurt in Cass County crash

South Bend man hurt in Cass County crash
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
regionnewssource.org

Man Shot In South Haven Leads To Search

At approximately 7:08 PM, on 1/29/2023, Porter County Sheriff Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of State Road 149 (Portage Township), reference a complaint of a subject with a gunshot wound, according to The Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Patrol Units responded and located a male subject with a...
PORTER COUNTY, IN
WTHI

State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor. Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day. Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WIBC.com

Hamilton Southeastern Teacher Guilty of Child Molesting

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton Southeastern math teacher will be heading to prison for child molestation next month. According to court documents, Ian Gray was charged with two counts of Child Molesting in 2021, though one charge against him has now been dismissed. However, he has been found guilty of the other.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

