Read full article on original website
Related
WLFI.com
18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
Neglect charges dismissed against ex-Madison County DCS worker
ANDERSON, Ind — A former DCS caseworker in Madison County is no longer facing neglect charges after a 4-year-old boy suffered serious injuries while in the care of his mother. Spencer Day Osborn was initially charged with four crimes in September 2019. According to documents, Osborn had reached a...
max983.net
Crawfordsville Man Arrested on Active Warrants, Public Intoxication
A Crawfordsville man was arrested Thursday, January 26 after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch Center received a call about a man reportedly walking southbound in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6. Dispatchers received multiple reports of the man running out in front...
Police arrest man accused in deadly Grant County shooting
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Deputies arrested a man accused in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in Grant County. Deputies were called to the shooting just after 3:15 a.m. at a home at 7220 South 200 West. That's about 8 miles south of Marion and 60 miles north of Indianapolis.
WNDU
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, after a marijuana growing operation was found inside a Starke County home. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, deputies from the Starke County Sheriff’s Department and workers from the Indiana Department of Child Services went to the home in the 6700 S. block of Lombardy Lane in the Bass Lake area just after 10 a.m. CST.
Another central Indy car dealership accused of unfair document fees
Earlier this month, more than 170,000 Hoosiers received a check in the mail from auto doc fee litigation. Now we’ve learned another dealership group is being accused of the same thing.
abc57.com
Three arrested in Starke County marijuana growing operation, child taken from home
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested and a child was taken from a home after deputies discovered a marijuana growing operation inside the home, according to the Starke County Sheriff's Office. At 10:07 a.m. on Monday, deputies were called to a residence in the 6700 S. block of...
WNDU
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A traffic stop by an Indiana State Trooper on U.S. 31 in St. Joseph County led to the arrest of a Fort Wayne woman and South Bend man for drug charges on Sunday afternoon. Indiana State Police say one of its troopers stopped a...
Trooper smells pot during traffic stop, arrests Fort Wayne woman
A Fort Wayne woman faces multiple charges after an Indiana State Trooper stopped the car she was driving Sunday in St. Joseph County.
WNDU
Indiana justices won’t hear 2nd abortion case for now
Upgrades planned for Court Place Plaza, facades in downtown St. Joseph. The City of St. Joseph and partners are launching two programs to help upgrade Court Place Plaza and local businesses in the area. Updated: 2 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday...
WNDU
South Bend man hurt in Cass County crash
Upgrades planned for Court Place Plaza, facades in downtown St. Joseph. The City of St. Joseph and partners are launching two programs to help upgrade Court Place Plaza and local businesses in the area. Updated: 2 hours ago. Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday...
95.3 MNC
Man arrested for public intoxication after allegedly walking in, out of traffic on U.S. 31
A man was who was walking in and out of traffic on U.S. 31 was placed under arrest in Marshall County. It was around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, when officers say Thomas Witt, 31, of Crawfordsville, was seen seen walking in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 31 near U.S. 6.
WANE-TV
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
regionnewssource.org
Man Shot In South Haven Leads To Search
At approximately 7:08 PM, on 1/29/2023, Porter County Sheriff Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of State Road 149 (Portage Township), reference a complaint of a subject with a gunshot wound, according to The Porter County Sheriff’s Department. Patrol Units responded and located a male subject with a...
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
Counterfeiters Scam Hoosiers with Fake ‘Motion Picture’ $100 Bills
"Hello good sir, I would like to pay with my money from the 'Motion Picture' bank." That is what I hear in my head when I see that someone has actually used this counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bill to pay for their stuff. Example of a Counterfeit $100 Bill from Mt. Vernon,...
Twin brother of kidnapped Ohio baby found in Indianapolis dies
Columbus police are investigating the death of the twin brother of the baby that was found in Indianapolis after an Ohio Amber Alert in December.
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
WLFI.com
Who keeps cashing fake checks from Tippecanoe County government?
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are trying to figure out who is depositing fake checks with Tippecanoe County as the payor. Lt. Brian Lowe with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office says local banks report receiving the phony checks almost every day. Investigators believe the checks are being deposited digitally...
WIBC.com
Hamilton Southeastern Teacher Guilty of Child Molesting
HAMILTON COUNTY — A Hamilton Southeastern math teacher will be heading to prison for child molestation next month. According to court documents, Ian Gray was charged with two counts of Child Molesting in 2021, though one charge against him has now been dismissed. However, he has been found guilty of the other.
Comments / 1