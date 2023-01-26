Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several Cape Fear stores fined for overcharging through price-scanner errors
(WWAY) — The State Department of Agriculture says it has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. Some of those store were in the Cape Fear. The Walmart in Leland paid more than $1,400 in fines after the store failed an inspection in...
WECT
Lane reopen along U.S. 17 near N.C. 133
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 17 is reopen near N.C. 133. Previously, a traffic incident had caused one lane to close near Leland. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
WECT
Crews clear vehicle crash on U.S. 17 near Cape Fear Memorial Bridge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that a crash that closed a lane of U.S. 17 near the Cape Fear Memorial Bridge has been cleared. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash caused the lane closure at 10:47 a.m., and the NCDOT posted that the crash was cleared at 11:21 a.m. on the same day, Jan. 30.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local businesses see impact of high egg prices
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Some bad, and some and good news when it comes to rising egg prices. Crystal Buie, Owner of Sugar Crystals Baking Company in Wilmington, says the increase in eggs prices has had a negative effect on their bottom line, but she says it will not affect their product.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Free HIV, STD testing being offered Wednesday in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two events are being held Wednesday in New Hanover County for those looking for HIV and STD testing. Testing is free and will be offered at separate locations. The first location will be at the NHC Senior Resource Center along College Road from...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gun recovered in search of Cape Fear River
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Divers uncovered a gun in the Cape Fear River on Tuesday morning. At the request of the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office dive team helped detectives search the river. The gun is now being verified that it...
aarp.org
Home “safe” home: Southport, NC
Imagine, a quaint, friendly and charming town where the warm ocean breezes and sparkling water and boats can be seen from downtown wherever you walk. Now, imagine that there are no crosswalks to safely get to the other side of the road without fear of being hit by cars due to traffic. This was the pedestrian/bike dilemma in Southport, NC, over three years ago until, thanks to the town’s elected officials, along with residents, AARP North Carolina and the YMCA, demonstrated how a dangerous road crossing could be safe for those on foot or bike.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Teen unicyclist who made stop in Cape Fear reaches final destination
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– An update to a story we brought you in December about a 20-year-old unicyclist traveling from Maine to the Florida Keys, who made a stop in the Cape Fear along the way. Avery Seuter reached the Florida Keys on Saturday to complete a record-setting, one-wheeled, 2,400-mile...
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
CLARKTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental […]
North Carolina fishermen stunned by close encounter with whale at Wrightsville Beach
A group of North Carolina fishermen captured video of a close encounter with a whale off the coast of Wrightsville Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-month old kitten looking for a forever home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-month old kitten. New Hanover County Animal Services staff describe him as a passionate and active kitten who enjoys treats. He also loves attention and cuddles. If you’d like to meet him, New Hanover County Animal Services...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Recycled Christmas trees planted to restore Carolina Beach dunes
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– The Surfrider Foundation, alongside volunteers, partnered with the Town of Carolina Beach to place recycled Christmas trees along the dunes of the beach. The Christmas trees will help replenish the dunes by rebuilding the frontal edge of the existing dune structure. The trees are placed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
14th annual ‘Strut for Kids’ race returning to Wilmington, benefiting Cape Fear children with cancer
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The 14th annual Strut for Kids race and fun run is coming back to Wilmington. The one-mile fun run and 5k will take place on March 18th at Long Leaf Park. Proceeds from the event will benefit Children’s Cancer Partners of the Carolinas Cape Fear...
WECT
School bus involved in traffic incident in Bladen Co.
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A school bus was involved in an incident around 7:30 a.m. along Soup Haire Road in Bladen County on Jan. 30. According to a representative with Bladen County Schools, nine Bladen Early College High School students were on board the bus when it was struck. The representative told WECT that the bus was hit when another vehicle backed into it.
wpde.com
Crews respond to Myrtle Beach-area crash involving building
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a building on Preservation Drive. No injuries were reported and there was no significant damage to the building. NEW: 5th arrest made after victim held in dog kennel & shot, killed in Darlington County.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large crowd attends Port City United’s inaugural Fresh Chance Friday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United hosted its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday” on January 27. The free event drew a large crowd to the MLK Center. Representatives from businesses, local career development programs, and other county departments were onsite to connect attendees with employment resources and potential job openings. Some of the companies at today’s event were hiring on-site.
WECT
Shallotte Police Department searching for missing man
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department has announced that they are searching for Raymond Morrison Thatcher. According to the release, 31-year-old Thatcher was last seen leaving his residence on foot in Shallotte on Jan. 16. Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Shallotte Police Department at (910)...
3 must-do weekend trips within 4 hours of Raleigh
Whether you're looking for a coastal respite or an adventurous mountain trip, here are three destinations to consider for your next getaway. 1. Mount Airy Veggie pizza and a flight of craft beer from Thirsty Souls. Photo: Emma Way/AxiosThis charming small town is just over 2 hours from Raleigh. Here’s how to spend the perfect weekend in Mount Airy.Stay: In an Airbnb above Mount Airy's first brewery, Thirsty Souls, owned by Maria and Jan Kriska. Book here.Do:Relive the "Andy Griffith Show" era during one of several "Mayberry days" in various locations around Mount Airy from September 18–24. Details.Find a funky...
wcti12.com
One person injured, five-foot python killed in Duplin County vehicle crash
SARECTA, Duplin County — The Sarecta Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. One patients was still in the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Fire crews then found a five-foot python stuck underneath the vehicle. The snake died after being...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jaquan Jackson agrees to plea deal for 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron
WILMINGTON (WWAY) — The man accused of fatally shooting a Wilmington woman during a road rage incident in 2020 reached a plea agreement in New Hanover County court. Jaquan Jackson pleaded guilty to second degree murder in the deadly shooting of Carly Rae Baron in 2020. Jury selection was...
