WKRG
Death of Mobile County Judge latest wrinkle in family’s long wait in court
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The family of a man murdered in Mobile two and a half years ago is still waiting for justice. 25-year-old Jamir Hannah was shot and killed at Avalon Plaza Apartments in the summer of 2020. Even before COVID, the court side of Government Plaza wasn’t...
utv44.com
Police: Theodore High School student taken into custody for having gun on campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Mobile Police, on Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., officers responded to 6201 Swedetown Road, Theodore High School, in reference to a juvenile found in possession of a firearm. School officials detained the male subject. When officers arrived, they took the...
Man attacks ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend with knife, say Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said a man has severe injuries after he was stabbed multiple times at a home just north of Zeigler Road in Mobile Monday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the 1000 block of Anders Lane for a “domestic altercation.” Officers said that a […]
WALA-TV FOX10
One arrested in Foley for domestic violence
WALA-TV FOX10
Convicted robber from Mobile asks federal judge to order ‘compassionate release’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man serving a five-year federal prison sentence for robbing a Circle K and a Waffle House has asked a judge for a “compassionate release” due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kayzell Jackson, who pleaded guilty in September 2021 to affecting interstate commerce, asserted that...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 arrested on drug charges in Perdido
PERDIDO, Ala. (WALA) - A traffic stop in Perdido on Sunday led to a drug trafficking arrest, according to police. Police said the traffic stop occurred on County Road 61 near County Road 47 because the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. During the stop, deputies said they became suspicious...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 men arrested for separate car thefts over the weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police made two arrest over the weekend regarding two different vehicle thefts, according to MPD. The first one occurred Friday at 7:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 1000 block of Schillinger Road in reference to a stolen vehicle. When officers arrived, they said they found...
Mobile County sheriff’s office requests help in Mt. Vernon killing
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking for the public’s help as it investigates a killing that occurred Friday in Mt. Vernon. Detectives are investigating the death of James Pendleton, who was found shot and pronounced dead and found at 19370 St. Stephens Road. The shooting occurred sometime before 9:30 p.m.
wxxv25.com
Attempted murder suspect in Jackson County Court
Twenty-year-old Jordan Davis appeared in county court today in Pascagoula for an initial appearance. Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Davis, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his stepfather last Thursday. The judge said he might reconsider bail when Davis next appears in court on February...
Foley man face multiple charges after domestic violence incident
George County Sheriff warns of rental property scam
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The George County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert after receiving numerous complaints of scams targeting renters. The scammer poses online as a landlord or property owner with property to rent, and will require the victim to share personal information or send money as a “deposit” to receive more information, […]
utv44.com
MCSO: Mount Vernon man shot and killed in front of family
Mount Vernon, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, a Mount Vernon man was shot and killed Friday night. Deputies responded to reports of one shot at a home on St Stephens Road at approximately 9:30pm. James Pendleton was found shot and pronounced dead at the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mother and daughter arrested after investigators find intended prison contraband
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chatom Police made an unexpected discovery after getting a call from the Mississippi Department of Corrections. “They were coming over into our jurisdiction to see if they could retrieve some items that a corrections officer stated that she had...
Mobile County man trapped under ATV dies: Mobile County Sheriff’s Office
WALA-TV FOX10
Semmes man gets 5 years in prison for possessing machine gun to further drug trafficking
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing a machine gun to further of a drug-trafficking crime, U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama announced Friday. According to court documents, Mobile police arrested Jayden Deonte Cassino, 21, was...
Pedestrian struck, driver leaves the scene: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Mobile Friday morning. According to officials, officers were called to the intersection of University Boulevard and Grelot Road Friday at 7:30 a.m. for a pedestrian hit. When officers arrived they found a man that had […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Biloxi Police Dept. Working To Identify Driver Of Vehicle
The Biloxi Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the driver of the vehicle seen in this photo. The unknown male driver allegedly took property left in a shopping cart in a parking lot on Beach Blvd on December 19th. The vehicle is a black Mazda with an unreadable dealership tag.
WEAR
1 hospitalized after SUV crashes into Escambia County home
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person has been taken to the hospital after an SUV crashed into a home in Escambia County Monday afternoon. The crash happened after 3:30 p.m. at a home on the 100-block of Georgia Drive. There is no information on the severity of injuries involved. WEAR...
1 dead after shooting at house party on Sunday in Escambia Co., ECSO investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one dead at a house party on Pin High Drive, early Sunday morning. ECSO said they responded to a shots fired disturbance around 1 a.m. Sunday morning, at the 2000 block of Pin High Drive. Upon arrival, ECSO said […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO: 1 dead after ATV accident
