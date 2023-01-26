ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MoDOT crews begin replacing defective LED streetlights

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 4 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation are working to replace thousands of defective LED streetlights along Kansas City-area highways.

Drivers can immediately pick out the problem lights. The defective lights shine blue or purple instead of yellow or white, and can make it difficult for drivers to see in certain areas.

The issue is happening in cities across the country.

MoDOT started replacing defected lights along U.S. 71 Highway this week.

The department says it could take another three or four months to swap out all of the lights.

According to MoDOT, crews need to replace 12,00 to 15,000 streetlights. The timeline depends on how long it will take for all of the replacement lights to arrive in Kansas City.

