Dallas Cowboys Fire CoachOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mysterious Disappearance of Emperor Tamarin Monkeys Raises Alarm at Dallas ZooJeremy BrowerDallas, TX
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Ice Storm To Impact Texas, Including the I-20 Corridor from Dallas to Midland Monday night through WednesdayNational Weather ForceDallas, TX
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Centre Daily
Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search
The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
Centre Daily
Cowboys BREAKING: Fired Coach Kellen Moore Gets New Job
After eight seasons with the organization, the Dallas Cowboys couldn't take any Moore. In one of the more blatant news dumps in recent football history, America's Team quietly parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore,. But almost as quickly - Sunday night to Monday morning - another news flash: as...
Centre Daily
Watch: Joe Burrow Gives Midfield Message To Patrick Mahomes Following AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow had a microphone pick up their conversation at midfield following the Chiefs AFC Championship win over Cincinnati. Check out Burrow's message for the victor as he gets ready to play in his third Super Bowl. For more on the Bengals, watch the...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Search: Eagles Coach Brian Johnson Has Dak, Jalen Hurts Connection
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have started the process of hiring a successor to Kellen Moore, and maybe the list should include a coach from a hated rival ... With a Dak Prescott history. Moore leaves Dallas in what officially goes down as a "mutual'' parting as he had the...
Centre Daily
Raiders to be One of League’s Biggest Beneficiaries of New Salary Cap
This NFL off-season just got quite a bit more promising for the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL.com announced on Monday that the league will be raising its salary cap to $224.8 million per team, a mark that had originally been set at $208.2 million. NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero...
Centre Daily
NBA Draft Buzz: Anthony Black Makes Case as a Top Pick
I spent the last few days on the scouting trail, catching Saturday’s high-profile nonconference game between Arkansas and Baylor and sticking around for Monday’s tilt between Baylor and Texas. It’s a busy scouting week for me, packing in a stretch of seven games in eight days, but by this time next week I will have seen pretty much every noteworthy prospect in action over the past few months of the season.
