Centre Daily

Why the Jets Should Change Jermaine Johnson’s Position

Several rookies shined for the Jets, but first-round pick Jermaine Johnson wasn't one of them. Johnson, who was the third of three first-round picks for New York in the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 26 overall) got selected after the team took cornerback Ahmad Gardner (No. 4) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 10).
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Predicting if Broncos Franchise-Tag DL Dre’Mont Jones

The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap would be $224.8 million, and with that, the numbers for the franchise tags are also now known. The Denver Broncos only have one plausible franchise-tag candidate. Dre'Mont Jones is no longer under contract, and the word was the Broncos put a...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’

FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Report: Buccaneers Blocked Quarterback Coach from Joining Dolphins Prior to 2022 Season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a myriad of changes when it comes to coaching this offseason. One of those changes has come in the firing of quarterbacks coach, Clyde Christensen. With Christensen being let go, he has since announced that he is retiring from coaching, however, the Buccaneers will be liable for paying the final year of his contract next season.
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search

The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'

The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Jared Goff Will Participate in 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The Detroit Lions now have four players who will participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl games. It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that veteran signal-caller Jared Goff will join center Frank Ragnow, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and right tackle Penei Sewell in this year's Pro Bowl festivities. The 28-year-old is...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Two Gators in Daniel Jeremiah’s Debut Top 50 2023 NFL Draft Rankings

NFL Network draft analyst and former pro scout Daniel Jeremiah revealed his first round of prospect rankings for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday, and two Florida Gators could be found within his initial top 50 players in the class. Neither should come as a surprise: Quarterback Anthony Richardson,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Centre Daily

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford

The Las Vegas Raiders preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft officially starts this week as they will have a first hand look in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. With Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham serving as the head coach of the National Team, he will have an early glance at top defensive backs in the upcoming draft.
ALABAMA STATE
Centre Daily

Bills QB Josh Allen Skipping Out on Pro Bowl; Who Takes His Place?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being replaced at the 2022 Pro Bowl Games due to his lingering elbow injury, per reports Tuesday from NFL Network. Allen is being replaced by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who is receiving his first-career Pro Bowl nod. This marks back-to-back seasons that Allen...
Centre Daily

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Makes Pro Bowl Games

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been named to the Pro Bowl Games, replacing Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who opted out because of an injury. Huntley was called into action this season in Week 13 when quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley threw for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions over six games.
