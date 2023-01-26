Read full article on original website
Superstar NFL Quarterback Likely To Be TradedOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Centre Daily
Why the Jets Should Change Jermaine Johnson’s Position
Several rookies shined for the Jets, but first-round pick Jermaine Johnson wasn't one of them. Johnson, who was the third of three first-round picks for New York in the 2022 NFL Draft (No. 26 overall) got selected after the team took cornerback Ahmad Gardner (No. 4) and wide receiver Garrett Wilson (No. 10).
Centre Daily
Predicting if Broncos Franchise-Tag DL Dre’Mont Jones
The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap would be $224.8 million, and with that, the numbers for the franchise tags are also now known. The Denver Broncos only have one plausible franchise-tag candidate. Dre'Mont Jones is no longer under contract, and the word was the Broncos put a...
Centre Daily
Raiders to be One of League’s Biggest Beneficiaries of New Salary Cap
This NFL off-season just got quite a bit more promising for the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL.com announced on Monday that the league will be raising its salary cap to $224.8 million per team, a mark that had originally been set at $208.2 million. NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero...
Centre Daily
Cowboys ‘Unsung Hero’ Kearse to Surgery: ‘I Gave It Everything’
FRISCO - If the Dallas Cowboys were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Dak Prescott, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver CeeDee Lamb, linebacker Micah Parsons and running back Ezekiel Elliott. But as the credits roll on, which player would earn the spotlight as...
Centre Daily
Report: Buccaneers Blocked Quarterback Coach from Joining Dolphins Prior to 2022 Season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making a myriad of changes when it comes to coaching this offseason. One of those changes has come in the firing of quarterbacks coach, Clyde Christensen. With Christensen being let go, he has since announced that he is retiring from coaching, however, the Buccaneers will be liable for paying the final year of his contract next season.
Centre Daily
Here’s Where Broncos’ New Owners Went Wrong in Bungled HC Search
The Denver Broncos are getting blasted in the media and by fans for how they have handled their search for a new head coach. Honestly, the Broncos deserve the criticism. Even if Lady Luck or exorbitant sums of money ends up saving the day, it's apparent that the group running the head-coach hiring process is very green in the ways of the NFL. It appears the ownership group has bungled this thing from the start.
Sporting News
Patrick Mahomes jabs Joe Burrow after AFC championship game win over Bengals: 'Don't think we have any cigars'
The Chiefs-Bengals rivalry had already reached a boiling point, but the AFC championship game this year might have blown the lid off. After spending a week fielding questions about the health of his ankle and the background noise centered around "Burrowhead Stadium" in reference to the Bengals' Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes let his play on the field do the talking. For those looking to find motivation, it seemed as if anointment of the Bengals as the AFC's next big thing led Mahomes to take aim at Cincinnati during his postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson after the game.
Centre Daily
Rex Ryan Believes Tom Brady Could Make Bizzare Move to Dark Horse Team
Former New York Jets head coach and current ESPN NFL analyst, Rex Ryan, gave a dark horse team in the Tom Brady free agency sweepstakes. On Sunday's NFL Countdown, Ryan listed the Washington Commanders as a team to watch as Brady decides what he wants to do with his future.
Centre Daily
Jared Goff Will Participate in 2023 Pro Bowl Games
The Detroit Lions now have four players who will participate in the 2023 Pro Bowl games. It was announced on Tuesday afternoon that veteran signal-caller Jared Goff will join center Frank Ragnow, wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and right tackle Penei Sewell in this year's Pro Bowl festivities. The 28-year-old is...
Centre Daily
Two Gators in Daniel Jeremiah’s Debut Top 50 2023 NFL Draft Rankings
NFL Network draft analyst and former pro scout Daniel Jeremiah revealed his first round of prospect rankings for the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft on Tuesday, and two Florida Gators could be found within his initial top 50 players in the class. Neither should come as a surprise: Quarterback Anthony Richardson,...
Centre Daily
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: CB Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford
The Las Vegas Raiders preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft officially starts this week as they will have a first hand look in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. With Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham serving as the head coach of the National Team, he will have an early glance at top defensive backs in the upcoming draft.
Centre Daily
Bills QB Josh Allen Skipping Out on Pro Bowl; Who Takes His Place?
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is being replaced at the 2022 Pro Bowl Games due to his lingering elbow injury, per reports Tuesday from NFL Network. Allen is being replaced by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley, who is receiving his first-career Pro Bowl nod. This marks back-to-back seasons that Allen...
Centre Daily
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Makes Pro Bowl Games
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been named to the Pro Bowl Games, replacing Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who opted out because of an injury. Huntley was called into action this season in Week 13 when quarterback Lamar Jackson was sidelined with a knee injury. Huntley threw for 658 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions over six games.
Centre Daily
Cowboys Search: Eagles Coach Brian Johnson Has Dak, Jalen Hurts Connection
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have started the process of hiring a successor to Kellen Moore, and maybe the list should include a coach from a hated rival ... With a Dak Prescott history. Moore leaves Dallas in what officially goes down as a "mutual'' parting as he had the...
Centre Daily
Texans Preparing for Much Easier Schedule in 2023, Aim to Improve Upon Disappointing Season
The Houston Texans are in for an easy year. Supposedly. As All Sports Culture discovered, taking the regular season win percentage of every 2023 opponent for Houston, both home and away, makes its schedule the third easiest in the league — harder than only New Orleans and Atlanta, both of which were part of a three-way tie for last place in the NFC South.
