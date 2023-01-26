Read full article on original website
Opposing guns-rights activists clash over Illinois assault rifle ban
Two gun rights supporters are clashing over litigation aimed at overturning Illinois’s assault weapons ban. Attorney Thomas DeVore, who has filed two suits seeking to have the ban declared unconstitutional, is now seeking to intervene in a separate suit brought by Republican state Representative Dan Caulkins of Decatur. DeVore...
Invest in Kids program set to expire, prompting lawmakers to take action
(The Center Square) – School choice advocates in Illinois are urging lawmakers to renew the Invest in Kids program during the 103rd General Assembly. Illinois’ only scholarship-based school choice program is in peril unless lawmakers take action. The Invest in Kids program, which is funded by charitable donations, will expire at the end of the year unless it is extended by lawmakers.
Teacher shortage continues to plague all of Illinois
School districts across Illinois are still struggling to find qualified full-time and substitute teachers – but say recent changes approved by the General Assembly give them hope for better days ahead. Those are some of the findings of a survey of school districts commissioned by the Illinois Association of...
This Is How Alcohol Consumption in Illinois Compares to Other States
Canadian health officials issued revised government recommendations for alcohol consumption last week, changing the low risk level from two drinks per day to two drinks per week. Health officials further said that no amount is safe and strongly suggested that citizens cut out alcohol altogether. There is a growing body...
New “Kraken” COVID variant becoming more common throughout Illinois
State public health officials are warning that yet another new variant of the COVID virus is starting to show up more frequently in Illinois – even as COVID numbers have improved recently. The official name of the variant is XBB 1.5, but it’s being referred to as the “Kraken”...
