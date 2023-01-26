ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: Remembering Susie McMurry

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally in the last few decades, we’ve seen famous power couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center

According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
LARAMIE, WY
eenews.net

Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers

HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

(OPINION) Letter: Wyoming lawmakers should focus on Wyoming people

Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. As a resident/registered voter of Wyoming,...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Crossover Voting Bills Advance, But Weaker Than Some Wyoming Conservatives Want

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to restrict crossover voting in Wyoming was weakened Monday, but passed through the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. House Bill 103 as originally written would have moved the deadline to switch political party affiliation to the beginning...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingwolfpackpress.com

Overcrowding in the Halls

The overcrowding issue in Wyoming has recently received many negative comments from upperclassmen, most blaming freshmen.This issue has increased within our building recently, See how many upperclassmen and Principal Joshua Baumbach feel on the issue at hand. HOW WE GOT HERE. With the growth of our student population in August,...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Update: Laramie County School District #2 Announces Virtual Day

UPDATE: After initially announcing a two hour delay, the district later posted this announcement:. Due to current temperatures and mechanical issues that arose this morning, LCSD#2 will transition to remote classes today. All school buildings in our district are closed for today, Monday, January 30th, and transportation will not be operating. If you would like your students to be involved with school today, they will have items to work on through packets that were sent home or through the use of their Chromebooks and Canvas. Teachers will be reaching out throughout the day to check in with your children. We hope to resume school on-site tomorrow and offer transportation once the weather and road conditions will allow.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents

CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
WYOMING STATE
newslj.com

Parental rights bill advances in state Senate

ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Pennie Hunt: What Is Your Value?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I don’t mean a monetary price tag. I mean a value of importance and worth to family, friends, coworkers, employers and your community. Do you believe you hold value to them? Do you value yourself?. Hmmm. Maybe you never thought...
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

JCHC Board Updated on Skilled Nursing Facility

During their regular meeting last week, the Hospital Board of Trustees got a brief report from Becky Rodriguez covering CEO Luke Senden, who was absent for the meeting. The board discussed the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Veterans Home of Wyoming. According to discussions, the JCHC will be recruiting providers...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed

As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
CHEYENNE, WY

