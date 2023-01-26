Read full article on original website
2 Purple Star Wyoming Schools awarded
This program is essential to helping service members and their families navigate the added challenges they are often presented with."
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Remembering Susie McMurry
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In Wyoming’s modern history, nobody had ever seen a power couple like Mick and Susie McMurry. Nationally in the last few decades, we’ve seen famous power couples like Bill and Hillary and then Barack and Michelle. Here in Wyoming, we had Mick and Susie McMurry.
Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center
According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
cowboystatedaily.com
Outdoor Gear Businessman Says His Wyoming “I Hate People” Decal Is One Of His Bestsellers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Don’t get Craig Bell wrong, just because one of the most popular products with his Wyoming customers is a vinyl sticker proclaiming “I Hate People,” that doesn’t mean he actually hates people. Bell lives in a small...
capcity.news
Wyoming Department of Education awards $1.8 million in grants for nine school learning programs
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Education has awarded a total of $1.812 million from fiscal year 2022 to nine applicants for the Cohort 14 grant competition under Title IV, Part B of the Every Student Succeeds Act, known as the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers Program.
eenews.net
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers
HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
oilcity.news
(OPINION) Letter: Wyoming lawmakers should focus on Wyoming people
Oil City News publishes letters, cartoons and opinions as a public service. The content does not necessarily reflect the opinions of Oil City News or its employees. Letters to the editor can be submitted by following the link at our opinion section. Dear Casper,. As a resident/registered voter of Wyoming,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Rep. Western, County Commissioner Novotny Named In Campaign Finance Probe
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office has completed a monthslong investigation into complaints of possible election code finance violations that include state Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, and Johnson County Commissioner Bill Novotny. Clint Beaver, a deputy prosecuting attorney for Sheridan County,...
cowboystatedaily.com
$10 Million ‘World-Class’ Shooting Complex Could Make Wyoming An International Destination
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming has missed the mark by not having a world-class shooting complex that could draw tourism and boost the state to international status among firearms and archery enthusiasts, say proponents of a bill to launch the project. The shooting sports are...
oilcity.news
Grants available for Wyoming childcare centers seeking to encourage physical activity, healthy eating
CASPER, Wyo. — Mini grants for Wyoming childcare centers seeking to encourage physical activity and healthy eating habits are now available through the University of Wyoming Extension’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program. From January through September, the CNP will award 20–25 mini grants to childcare centers across the state. Grants...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crossover Voting Bills Advance, But Weaker Than Some Wyoming Conservatives Want
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to restrict crossover voting in Wyoming was weakened Monday, but passed through the House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee. House Bill 103 as originally written would have moved the deadline to switch political party affiliation to the beginning...
wyomingwolfpackpress.com
Overcrowding in the Halls
The overcrowding issue in Wyoming has recently received many negative comments from upperclassmen, most blaming freshmen.This issue has increased within our building recently, See how many upperclassmen and Principal Joshua Baumbach feel on the issue at hand. HOW WE GOT HERE. With the growth of our student population in August,...
Update: Laramie County School District #2 Announces Virtual Day
UPDATE: After initially announcing a two hour delay, the district later posted this announcement:. Due to current temperatures and mechanical issues that arose this morning, LCSD#2 will transition to remote classes today. All school buildings in our district are closed for today, Monday, January 30th, and transportation will not be operating. If you would like your students to be involved with school today, they will have items to work on through packets that were sent home or through the use of their Chromebooks and Canvas. Teachers will be reaching out throughout the day to check in with your children. We hope to resume school on-site tomorrow and offer transportation once the weather and road conditions will allow.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Kill Anti-Vax Discrimination Bill
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One of the most conservative bills in consideration by the 67th Wyoming Legislature was killed Monday. House Bill 66, which would have prohibited Wyoming businesses, health care facilities and schools from enforcing COVID-19 restrictions, failed its third reading on the House floor by a narrow 31-29 vote.
cowboystatedaily.com
Efforts Underway To Ensure Wyoming Residents Get First Crack At Shed Antlers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was during a recent spring that avid shed antler hunter Craig Bell spotted a tantalizing treasure though his binoculars some 400 yards away. “I saw a nice, big antler, still fresh and brown, and I started moving toward it,” said...
county17.com
Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents
CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
newslj.com
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pennie Hunt: What Is Your Value?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I don’t mean a monetary price tag. I mean a value of importance and worth to family, friends, coworkers, employers and your community. Do you believe you hold value to them? Do you value yourself?. Hmmm. Maybe you never thought...
Sheridan Media
JCHC Board Updated on Skilled Nursing Facility
During their regular meeting last week, the Hospital Board of Trustees got a brief report from Becky Rodriguez covering CEO Luke Senden, who was absent for the meeting. The board discussed the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Veterans Home of Wyoming. According to discussions, the JCHC will be recruiting providers...
UPDATE: I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Reopens, I-25 Still Closed
As of noon, WYDOT estimates it will take crews 24 to 26 hours to get I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland back open. I-80 between Cheyenne and Laramie is now open to all traffic in both directions, but the stretch between Laramie and Walcott Junction remains closed to light and high-profile vehicles due to gusting winds.
