Once again, the Carolina Hurricanes gave their fans a once-in-a lifetime experience at PNC Area in an astounding 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday, Jan. 29. Over two months have passed since the Canes (32-9-8) have encountered the on-fire Boston (38-7-5) team, their last meeting on Nov. 25, but the time between these matches was good to Carolina. The offensive and goaltending talent of the team was on clear display since the first puck dropped.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO