NHL
Panthers stun Bruins in OT after tying it late in 3rd
SUNRISE, Fla. -- Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime after Aleksander Barkov tied the game with three seconds left in the third period to give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 win against the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. Reinhart scored on a one-timer from the left...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ KRAKEN
SEATTLE - The Flames get right back at it this evening, taking on the Kraken at the Climate Pledge Arena. As per the lines and pairings used during warm-ups, tonight's projected lineup is as follows:. Lines. Dillon Dube - Elias Lindholm - Tyler Toffoli. Jakob Pelletier - Nazem Kadri -...
Technician Online
Canes put on a show with 4-1 win over NHL-leading Boston
Once again, the Carolina Hurricanes gave their fans a once-in-a lifetime experience at PNC Area in an astounding 4-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday, Jan. 29. Over two months have passed since the Canes (32-9-8) have encountered the on-fire Boston (38-7-5) team, their last meeting on Nov. 25, but the time between these matches was good to Carolina. The offensive and goaltending talent of the team was on clear display since the first puck dropped.
NHL
Save of the Season? Varlamov stuns with paddle save
A look at some of the best plays from the 2022-23 NHL season. Semyon Varlamov reaches out with the paddle and gets a piece of Rieily Smith's shot, keeping the Islanders ahead, 1-0 00:27 •. Semyon Varlamov said not in my house on Saturday. The New York Islanders goalie made...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 28.01.23
The Wranglers had their four-game winning streak snapped in overtime on Wednesday against the Ontario Reign, but despite the setback, it's still been a productive stretch for the Wranglers who have picked up nine of a possible 10 points in their last five games. (4-0-1). Calgary picked up three wins...
NHL
Tkachuk, Senators pull away to defeat Maple Leafs
TORONTO -- Brady Tkachuk scored twice to help the Ottawa Senators defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-2 at Scotiabank Arena on Friday. "Everyone elevated tonight," said Tkachuk, the Ottawa captain. "Those are the games with a lot of emotion and a lot of energy, and I think our guys played a [heck] of a game.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Bruins 3 (OT)
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers get a whole week to enjoy this one. Sending the Panthers into the All-Star break on a high note, Sam Reinhart connected on a one-timer just 17 seconds into overtime to lock in a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
NHL
The Backcheck: A record setting victory
Beat writer Chris Krenn recaps Saturday's victory over the Kings. Three playoff teams came into AMALIE Arena this week and all three left with zero points. The Tampa Bay Lightning wrapped up their three-game homestand with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night and head into the All-Star break riding a franchise record 12-game home winning streak.
NHL
NHL bye weeks for 2022-23 season begin Saturday
Each of the 32 NHL teams will have a mandated five-day break this season, which includes the 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend (Feb. 4-5). For more fantasy coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast.
NHL
Stars hit the ice for one final fight before a weeklong break
Head coach Pete DeBoer says playing a quality opponent like New Jersey before an extended time away will help keep the team's focus - at least for tonight - solely on the game. The NHL gives teams a bye week about this time of year, and the Stars will start theirs after a Friday game against New Jersey.
NHL
MTL@OTT: What you need to know
KANATA - The Canadiens (20-25-4) stop by Ottawa (22-23-3) for a tilt with the Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens will have to wait for their first win of the season in their powder blue...
NHL
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Blackhawks
The Oilers look to head into the NHL All-Star break with a victory over Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night at Rogers Place. The Edmonton Oilers welcome the Chicago Blackhawks to Rogers Place on Saturday for their final game before the All-Star break. You can watch the game on Sportsnet and...
Yardbarker
Panthers' Aleksander Barkov named to NHL All-Star Game
The Panthers’ captain will join teammate Matthew Tkachuk at the upcoming All-Star Weekend that begins with the All-Star Skills competition on Feb. 3 and the All-Star Game on Feb. 4 at the FLA Live Arena. Barkov’s last appearance at the All-Star Game was in 2018 when the Tampa Bay Lightning hosted the event. He reached the 3-on-3 final with the Atlantic Division.
NHL
Varlamov, Islanders defeat Golden Knights in OT
Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner, Semyon Varlamov stopped 44 shots in net, helping the Islanders earn a 2-1 overtime victory. Varlamov made four saves in overtime, including stopping William Carrier on a penalty shot 26 seconds into the period. "It's nerve-racking I think for both of us, for the...
NHL
Recap: Lightning 5, Kings 2
The Bolts set a new franchise record with their 12th-consecutive home victory. The Lightning set a franchise record with their 12th-consecutive home win on Saturday, defeating the Kings 5-2 at AMALIE Arena. Tampa Bay's depth was on display in the victory. Nick Perbix led all skaters with three assists, and...
NHL
Video Review: BUF @ MIN - 20:00 of the Second Period
Explanation: Video review determined that time had expired before the puck crossed the Minnesota goal line. Zizing 'Em Up: Coyotes 'open' to deals ahead of NHL Trade Deadline. GM Armstrong discusses potentially moving Chychrun, others in Q&A with NHL.com. by Mike Zeisberger @Zeisberger / NHL.com Staff Writer. 6:44 AM. NHL.com...
NHL
Vanecek Stars, Hughes Scores OT Winner in Dallas | GAME STORY
The Devils enter the All-Star Break with a 32-13-4 record after a 3-2 OT victory in Dallas. The New Jersey Devils are heading into their All-Star Break with a big overtime win against the Dallas Stars. It was the Vitek Vanecek show through most of the game, making highlight reel-...
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Jan. 28, 2023
Golden Knights play final of four-game road trip against Islanders. The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-3) play their last game of their road trip against the New York Islanders (24-22-5) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. PT at UBS Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Watch...
NHL
The CHL Top Prospects Game | PROSPECT WATCH
Connor Bedard wasn't the only one bringing star quality to the game, there's depth in the upcoming draft fans should keep their eyes on. A key evaluation tool for the upcoming NHL Draft took place earlier this week with the annual CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game in the Vancouver suburb of Langley.
