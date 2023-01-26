ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

DMV high school boys basketball rankings (1/26/23)

By Alex Flum
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school boys basketball teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. Records and information is as of 6 p.m. on Thursday.

1. Paul VI (19-1) – Last week: 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UB1Y5_0kSZ4vAs00

Paul VI continues to roll, winning three games, including one over St. John’s, this week. The Panthers are set for a showdown against Gonzaga Friday.

2. Gonzaga (18-2) – Last week: 2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0divzY_0kSZ4vAs00

Despite a Wednesday night loss to Good Counsel, Gonzaga remains at No. 2. They’ll get a crack at No. 1 Paul VI Friday night in our game of the week.

3. St. John’s (17-2) – Last week: 4

In an impressive win at the Wizards’ high school basketball showcase over a team from Pennsylvania, Cadets’ four-star recruit Donnie Freeman stood out with 26 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks. The Cadets had a loss to PVI as well this week.

4. Bullis (19-1) – Last week: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SM5I6_0kSZ4vAs00

With three wins this past week, Bullis continues their ascent up the rankings.

5. Sidwell Friends (13-4) – Last week: 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lUz7U_0kSZ4vAs00

After an upset loss to St. Andrew’s, Sidwell drops two spots in our rankings. The Quakers did beat Jackson-Reed and Maret though this week.

6. Jackson-Reed (21-6) – Last week: 6

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ANdKG_0kSZ4vAs00

With losses to Sidwell and Mt. St. Joseph’s and wins over Ron Brown and Roosevelt, Jackson-Reed holds steady at No. 6.

7. Hayfield (15-1) – Last week: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xikjC_0kSZ4vAs00

Hayfield remains at No. 7 again this week. They continue to rack up wins.

8. Bishop McNamara (13-5) – Last week: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=422vNT_0kSZ4vAs00

6-0 in the last two weeks now, Bishop McNamara shoots into our top ten. They beat Bishop O’Connell and St. Mary’s Ryken this week. On Friday, they’ll have a big matchup at DeMatha.

9. Shabach Christian Academy (19-5) – Last week: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WOqLu_0kSZ4vAs00

Shabach Christian Academy makes a return to the top ten this week. The young program picked up a win against an out of state opponent this week.

10. Bishop O’Connell (9-8) – Last week: 8

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fHHLn_0kSZ4vAs00

Bishop O’Connell dominated Bishop Ireton behind a highlight reel performance from freshman phenom Adam Oumiddoch. The Knights also beat Archbishop Carroll and lost to Bishop McNamara. Keep an eye on Joe Wootten’s team.

11. DeMatha (13-8) – Last week: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47YYow_0kSZ4vAs00

DeMatha drops out of the top ten this week, but not very far down. The Stags went 1-2 in the past week, beating Archbishop Carroll, but suffering losses to Word of God (NC) and Georgetown Prep.

12. Good Counsel (13-8) – Last week: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287nk1_0kSZ4vAs00

Good Counsel remains at No. 12 this week. The Falcons lost to Bishop McNamara, Calvert Hall and Takoma Academy, but stunned Gonzaga on Wednesday night.

13. Patriot (16-2) – Last week: 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLaC7_0kSZ4vAs00

Patriot continues to roll. This week they took down Gainesville, Freedom and Largo.

14. St. Andrew’s Episcopal (15-3) – Last week: 18

St. Andrew’s makes another big jump in our rankings after a win over Sidwell Friends. Winners of 15 of the last 16 games, Kevin Jones’ team looks like they can compete with just about anyone.

15. Battlefield (17-1) – Last week: 16

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gSTgt_0kSZ4vAs00

Battlefield continues to win and they move up one spot to No. 15.

16. Riverdale Baptist (15-2) – Last week: 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hdKVc_0kSZ4vAs00

Riverdale Baptists’ long win streak is snapped against Virginia Academy. A win over Takoma Academy keeps them at No. 16.

17. Roosevelt (DC) (19-2) – Last week: 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HfZT_0kSZ4vAs00

After a five-point loss to Jackson-Reed, Roosevelt remains at No. 17.

18. Damascus (15-0) – Last week: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QFHYC_0kSZ4vAs00

Damascus picks up a signature win over Gaithersburg as they improve to 15-0. The Swarmin’ Hornets appear to be the top public school team in Maryland.

19. Wise (15-1) – Last week: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXv6f_0kSZ4vAs00

Wise loses their first game of the season to Bowie and fall in our rankings. The Pumas drop has more to do with how much talent there is in the DMV than themselves. Wise will still be a threat to win it all in Maryland.

20. Frederick (15-0) – Last week: 20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BDrPL_0kSZ4vAs00

Frederick remains undefeated this week. Their most impressive wins this season are over Clarksburg, Urbana and Oakdale.

21. Friendship Tech (17-5) – Last week: 19

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49sYPo_0kSZ4vAs00

Friendship Tech picks up another couple wins this week over Friendship Collegiate and Parkside.

22. Georgetown Prep (12-6) – Last week: Honorable Mention

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UyYB0_0kSZ4vAs00

Not many teams had a better week than Georgetown Prep. The Little Hoyas beat Episcopal, Landon and most impressively, DeMatha. Prep jumps back into our rankings.

23. South Lakes (14-3) – Last week: 24

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GgnaM_0kSZ4vAs00

South Lakes continues to fly up the rankings. The Seahawks beat Madison and Centreville this week.

24. Fairfax (13-4) – Last week: 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ZOdG_0kSZ4vAs00

After joining the top 25 last week, Fairfax sticks around another week despite a loss to Woodson. Fairfax beat West Springfield.

25. Churchill (10-3)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TWYdy_0kSZ4vAs00

Churchill is back in the rankings, taking their spot back from Whitman. The Bulldogs got revenge, beating Whitman to split their regular season series. Churchill also beat Richard Montgomery for the second time this season.

HONORABLE MENTION:

Alexandria City (13-4), Bishop Ireton (11-9), McKinley Tech (17-4), George Marshall (15-2), St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (10-9), Bard (15-5), Fairmont Heights (11-2), Whitman (11-3), Bowie (11-4), Potomac-Dumfries (14-4)

