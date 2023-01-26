Read full article on original website
WWE Name Change Revealed At Royal Rumble
Triple H has done it again! Find out which WWE star returned at the Royal Rumble with massive name change. In tonight’s WWE Women’s Royal Rumble, there were numerous surprise returns including one very big one with a new name!. Well, sort of. Returning to her former character...
PHOTO: Popular AEW Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A photo leaked online has revealed a popular AEW star spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return, entering at #30 and winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania 39 at WWE Royal Rumble. Following his...
Former WWE Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
A former WWE star has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. At last year’s Bound For Glory event, Dirty Dango (FKA Fandango in WWE) made his debut for IMPACT Wrestling as the surprise opponent for Brian Myers for the Digital Media Championship. Dango then once against appeared for IMPACT on...
Details On Current WWE Deals’ Length Revealed
Details on current WWE deals’ length has been revealed. On July 22, 2022, Vince McMahon announced his decision to retire from WWE as CEO and Chairman. With McMahon stepping down, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named co-CEOs, while Triple H became Chief Content Officer and took over all creative for the main roster.
Zelina Vega Reveals Reason Behind WWE Absence
Zelina Vega was absent from WWE between May and October 2022 and has now revealed the reason she was away. Speaking on the Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast, the Legado del Fantasma member discussed injuries happen saying:. “It never happens on some really cool move or some crazy flip I...
WWE & AEW Stars Take Part In 10-Bell Salute At Jay Briscoe Funeral
WWE and AEW stars took part in a special 10-bell salute at Jay Briscoe’s funeral. On Sunday, January 29, the funeral for the late, great Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) took place in Laurel, Delaware with stars of the wrestling world in attendance. The funeral was live streamed on the...
Major Change To WWE Elimination Chamber Revealed?
A major change to WWE Elimination Chamber has been revealed. WWE Elimination Chamber has always been an event that provides surprises and shifts on the road to WrestleMania. In years past, the titular stipulation has seen the WWE Championship or a shot at the top title at WrestleMania on the line. However, the company has announced a major change to this year’s event.
Where Was The Rock During WWE Royal Rumble?
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has revealed what he was doing when the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event took place. Amid uncertainty surrounding The Rock’s status for WrestleMania 39, there was a lot of speculation that the Hollywood star would make his return at the January 28 show.
Real Reason Rey Mysterio Missed WWE Royal Rumble
The real reason why Rey Mysterio didn’t compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble match has now been revealed. During the Rumble, Rey Mysterio’s entrance music played for him to enter the bout as entrant #17. Mysterio never entered the arena, leaving fans scratching their heads over the whereabouts...
AEW Star Praises WWE Name Who Could Have Broken Under Pressure
An AEW star has praised the contribution of a WWE name to the company despite the pressures they had to endure in their role. The ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe was a guest on The Sessions with Renee Paquette and the conversation turned to long-served WWE commentator Michael Cole.
Former WWE Name Makes AEW Debut
A former WWE name made his AEW debut during Saturday’s (January 28) AEW tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. At the tapings, matches were filmed for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday on the AEW YouTube channel. The spoilery stuff is on the next page,...
Top Star Secures Spot In WWE Elimination Chamber
After earlier news broke that the Elimination Chamber premium live event would feature the titular match for the United States Championship, one big name is already confirmed. In an exciting match between Rollins and the continually impressive Chad Gable, it was eventually Rollins who picked up the win. United States...
Predicting The Card For WWE WrestleMania 39
With the Royal Rumble now behind us, we are officially on the road to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles. There have already been a lot of twists and turns and we’ve only just pulled onto the road; as we now know not to expect The Rock or Steve Austin to be in action on the show.
Top WWE Star Teases UFC Announcement
A top WWE star has teased a UFC announcement on social media. At WWE Royal Rumble, Logan Paul made his return to WWE for the first time since Crown Jewel last November. Entering at #29 in the Men’s Rumble, Paul lasted until the final three before being eliminated by the eventual winner Cody Rhodes.
Top AEW Star Cleared To Return On February 1 Dynamite
A top AEW star has been cleared to return on the February 1 edition of AEW Dynamite. On the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite, The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle in an Escalera de la Muerte Match 7 to win the best of seven series and the AEW World Trios Championships.
WWE Announces Week-Long Celebration For A Legendary Faction
WWE has announced a week-long celebration for a legendary faction. In February 2003, Triple H and Ric Flair introduced a brand new stable that would represent the past, present and future of the business. This group would become known as Evolution with Triple H and Ric Flair serving as mentors...
WWE Name Explains Why He Missed Raw 30
WWE NXT commentator Booker T has explained why he wasn’t at the 30th anniversary special episode of WWE Raw. A number of familiar faces made appearances on the January 23 show, including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and D-Generation X. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that...
SPOILER: WWE Star Set For Return On Tonight’s January 30 Raw
Not only will tonight’s WWE Raw (January 30) feature the return of Cody Rhodes, according to one report sharing the spoilers, there will be another big return as well!. According to a new report from Fightful Select, there will be another star returning on tonight’s edition of the long running Monday night program.
Vince McMahon Wasn’t Interested In Big Ronda Rousey Match?
A former WWE name has claimed that Vince McMahon wasn’t interested in a proposed big Ronda Rousey match despite internal interest. Debuting in November 2014, the Four Horsewomen would be Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley of then WWE NXT fame. On the other side of the...
Injured AEW Star Wants To Get Better At Promos To Get More TV Time
An injured AEW star wants to get better at promos upon their return to get more TV time. Thunder Rosa has been sidelined with a back injury since August 2022 that forced her to relinquish the AEW Women’s World Championship. It is still unknown when Rosa will return to the squared circle, but she has stated her goals for when she does come back to All Elite Wrestling.
