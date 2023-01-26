ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Did you win? 4 $100,000 winning Powerball lottery tickets sold throughout Texas

By Caleb Wethington
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZsmf_0kSZ4XBY00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Now that the Dallas Cowboys have been eliminated from the NFL Playoffs all eyes turn to basketball in the Lone Star State to see if their respective colleges or NBA teams bring home the glory. Some winning, by way of the lottery, is fitting for the wishful winning-thinking sports fans.

The Texas Lottery reports four $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold throughout Texas from the January 25 drawing which had a jackpot of $526 million that nobody won.

These tickets were able to match four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball and chose the Power Play option to notch the largest amount available from the third-tier prize. Those winning numbers were 9, 17, 20, 38, and 40 with the Powerball 18.

In total there were over 66,000 winners throughout the state from this drawing that won at least $4. The next drawing is set for Jan. 28 with a jackpot of $572 million which has a cash value of $308.9 million.

