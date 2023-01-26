ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Police seek suspect in Paso Robles BevMo robbery

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
The suspect was described as a white male adult, approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall, wearing a camo hat, a white face covering, a black “Cali” sweatshirt, black pants, and black/white Converse All-Star shoes.

Police seek information about suspect

– On Wednesday at approximately 8:55 p.m., Paso Robles Police officers were dispatched to BevMo at 2135 Theatre Drive in Paso Robles, for a report of a robbery that had just occurred. Store employees told responding officers a white male adult entered the business and handed a store employee an empty bag and a note demanding money.

The employee complied with the suspect’s demands and placed an undisclosed amount of money in the bag. The suspect left the store without further incident and fled south through the parking lot. There were no weapons used or seen during the incident. The suspect was described as a white male adult, approximately 5’10” to 6’ tall, wearing a camo hat, a white face covering, a black “Cali” sweatshirt, black pants, and black/white Converse All-Star shoes. See photo of the suspect taken from surveillance footage.

This investigation is ongoing, and anybody with information is encouraged to call the police department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP, or online at www.slotips.org.

