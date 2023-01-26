BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT situation in Gwinnett County appears to have come to an end. Officials say Brookhaven Police were serving a warrant at a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford on Tuesday morning when an adult male refused them. When SWAT from the Gwinnett Police Department arrived, the man started shooting. Police returned fire. It is unknown if the man was shot at this time, but he ran into the house and locked himself inside.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO