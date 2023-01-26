Read full article on original website
Shot while playing with a gun, girlfriend killed in front of herSikaraAtlanta, GA
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote SeasonDeanLandMarietta, GA
Hearing Coyotes Howling at the Moon? Take Precautions Now to Protect Your Fur Babies from Georgia's Song DogsDeanLandGeorgia State
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Stone Mountain man robbed by cash app.The News&StuffStone Mountain, GA
Fulton County Sheriff considers renaming its SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols killing
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Following the death of Tyre Nicols in Memphis that resulted in murder charges for five police officers in the department's SCORPION unit, the Fulton County sheriff in Georgia is calling for change within his office. Sheriff Patrick Labat said on Tuesday that he thinks all...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Clayton County secretary charged after sending ‘threatening letter’ to chairman
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Clayton County Chairman’s secretary has been charged with false statements and false report of a crime after mailing the chairman a “threatening letter.”. Katrina Holloway turned herself into the Clayton County Jail Jan. 30 after an investigation began in June 2022....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses ‘SCORPION’ Unit name
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All five of the Memphis officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols was a part of a 50-person police team known as “SCORPION,” which stands for “Street Crime Operations to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods.”. Tuesday morning, the Fulton County...
fox5atlanta.com
Paulding County father murdered in driveway, deputies investigating
Joshua Mitchel's wife told FOX 5 she does not want him or his case to be forgotten. It's been about a month since the Paulding County husband and father was killed outside his home. She said deputies still don't have leads on a potential suspect.
atlantanewsfirst.com
SWAT situation in Gwinnett County comes to an end
BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT situation in Gwinnett County appears to have come to an end. Officials say Brookhaven Police were serving a warrant at a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford on Tuesday morning when an adult male refused them. When SWAT from the Gwinnett Police Department arrived, the man started shooting. Police returned fire. It is unknown if the man was shot at this time, but he ran into the house and locked himself inside.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at overnight in DeKalb County. It happened at the Rockmore Shopping Plaza near Memorial Drive and Rock Bridge Road in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in Tuesday around 2:37 a.m. The...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Parents of sons killed by police take their fight to the Georgia State Capitol
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - They all have one thing in common, their sons were killed by metro Atlanta police officers. A group of about a dozen parents rallied inside the state capitol on Monday. The consistent message from grieving loved ones is that the people who’ve been killed,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary. An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers...
'Disheartening to see' | Video shows 5 jailers pin Clayton County inmate down, use Taser before his death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man in custody at the Clayton County Jail hung from a second-floor railing in a struggle with jailers, was shocked by a stun gun and left lifeless for 20 minutes before emergency medical officials arrived, according to a newly-released timeline from the medical examiner's office.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area. “In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
Ga. man sentenced to 25 years in prison after Henry County gas station armed robbery
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after deputies say he robbed a Henry County gas station at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, a Henry County jury found Corey Criswell, 33, of Pike...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022
The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent in the last four years. INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Special crime-fighting units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols video released. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Memphis Police Chief disbanded...
Fulton, GA D.A. Fani Willis Faces an Uphill Re-Election Climb in 2024 Now That She Knows There’s No Case Against Trump
A source inside the Fulton DA’s office has confirmed that the special grand jury found no criminal evidence against former president Donald Trump – a fact that Willis is desperately trying to keep sealed.
allongeorgia.com
Atlanta Woman Charged with Twenty Counts of Insurance Fraud
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced this week that Kesha Petty, 42, of Atlanta, has been charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud. Between November 2016 and March 2020, Ms. Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer. In total, Ms. Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA Police officer shoots ex-boyfriend during violent encounter while on duty
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A MARTA Police sergeant, in uniform and on duty, was injured after shooting a person near the Five Points MARTA Station Monday night. The police sergeant reportedly got into an argument with an ex-boyfriend around 9 p.m. According to MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher, the man started to physically abuse the officer and that’s when she shot him twice.
20+ practicing Georgia nurses obtained licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts, feds say
ATLANTA — Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray has learned that 22 nurses practicing in Georgia have allegedly obtained their licenses with fake diplomas or transcripts. The Georgia Board of Nursing has sent them letters asking them to voluntarily surrender their nursing licenses within 30 days. Those letters were...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Special crime-fighting units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols video released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The release of the bodycam footage showing a group of Memphis Police officers beating Tyre Nichols is now raising questions about special crime-fighting units established by law enforcement agencies across the country. The Memphis Police Chief disbanded their Scorpion unit after video of the...
Woman stabbed during argument with another woman in Atlanta
ATLANTA — A woman is recovering after being stabbed during an argument in Atlanta. According to police, shortly after 7 p.m., the victim was arguing with a woman she knows at 477 Windsor Street SW when the argument turned violent and she was stabbed in the leg. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
atlantanewsfirst.com
String of robberies connected to gay dating apps in metro Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A dating app designed to allow LGBTQ people to meet and connect has reportedly turned into an attraction for criminals who target innocent users. Officials are warning LGTBQ people in metro Atlanta to be cautious when meeting others through dating apps like Grindr. Police...
