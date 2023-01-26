ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County Sheriff’s Office addresses ‘SCORPION’ Unit name

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - All five of the Memphis officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols was a part of a 50-person police team known as “SCORPION,” which stands for “Street Crime Operations to Restore Peace In Our Neighborhoods.”. Tuesday morning, the Fulton County...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

SWAT situation in Gwinnett County comes to an end

BUFORD, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A SWAT situation in Gwinnett County appears to have come to an end. Officials say Brookhaven Police were serving a warrant at a home on Sycamore Summit NE in Buford on Tuesday morning when an adult male refused them. When SWAT from the Gwinnett Police Department arrived, the man started shooting. Police returned fire. It is unknown if the man was shot at this time, but he ran into the house and locked himself inside.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Woman injured in shooting at shopping center in DeKalb County

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman is in the hospital after being shot at overnight in DeKalb County. It happened at the Rockmore Shopping Plaza near Memorial Drive and Rock Bridge Road in Stone Mountain. DeKalb Dispatch says the call came in Tuesday around 2:37 a.m. The...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newton County police looking for person of interest in burglary

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newton County police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary. An individual burglarized the Guardian Christian Academy at 158 Stewart Church Road in Covington on Jan. 26. Anyone with information should contact the Crime Stoppers...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area. “In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
COBB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022

The median price for a new home in Georgia has risen 40 percent in the last four years. INTERVIEW: Atlanta rapper T.I., director Deon Taylor talk about new movie called Fear. Special crime-fighting units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols video released. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Memphis Police Chief disbanded...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Atlanta Woman Charged with Twenty Counts of Insurance Fraud

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced this week that Kesha Petty, 42, of Atlanta, has been charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud. Between November 2016 and March 2020, Ms. Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer. In total, Ms. Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

MARTA Police officer shoots ex-boyfriend during violent encounter while on duty

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A MARTA Police sergeant, in uniform and on duty, was injured after shooting a person near the Five Points MARTA Station Monday night. The police sergeant reportedly got into an argument with an ex-boyfriend around 9 p.m. According to MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher, the man started to physically abuse the officer and that’s when she shot him twice.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Special crime-fighting units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols video released

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The release of the bodycam footage showing a group of Memphis Police officers beating Tyre Nichols is now raising questions about special crime-fighting units established by law enforcement agencies across the country. The Memphis Police Chief disbanded their Scorpion unit after video of the...
MEMPHIS, TN

