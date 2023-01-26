ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

2 Restoration Workers Charged With Stealing From Kenwood Apartment Damaged in Deadly High-Rise Fire

Two workers for a restoration company have been charged with stealing cash and jewelry from an apartment of a Kenwood high-rise that was damaged in a deadly fire last week. Jose Gamboa, 26, and Anger Uzcategui Pacheco, 20, were each charged with burglary after a resident turned over video showing them stealing from an apartment, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Almanac

Temperatures are 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, but even among the frigid readings and the snow on the ground, an important step in Chicago’s march toward spring was just taken on Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling

GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Public Radio

The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime

WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Chicago Radar: Track Snowfall as it Moves Through the Area

Snowfall is starting to impact the Chicago area Saturday, as a winter weather advisory will remain in effect for northern counties in the region until 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the snowfall will be moving in a band to the northwest, giving 60 to 90 minutes of sustained snowfall in areas at its peak.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills

Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

