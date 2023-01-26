Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Home Invasion Suspect Critically Shot By 80-Year Old Homeowner In ChicagoWestmont Community NewsChicago, IL
Major discount grocery store chain opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersNorth Riverside, IL
9 Chicago Apartments That Are Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Related
Utility Shutoffs for Nonpayment Soar Across Illinois and Chicago Area: Report
Chicago-area electricity and gas suppliers are among national leaders in cutting off customers for nonpayment, with the situation a sign of “utility corruption” in Illinois, according to a report issued Monday by three groups critical of the fossil fuel industry. The report cited ComEd and Nicor Gas as...
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled people
Have you received some money through this program?. In Chicago, hundreds to thousands of people are homeless and at risk of losing their houses due to a lack of money. It feels bad when you know you can no longer provide housing facilities to your family. Am I right?
Overturned Semi Snarls Traffic on Outbound Eisenhower Expressway in Western Suburbs
An overturned semi-truck is causing massive traffic delays on the westbound Eisenhower Expressway Monday afternoon. According to Total Traffic, the crash occurred on the outbound Eisenhower near the exit ramp to the westbound Reagan Memorial Tollway in Hillside, impacting traffic flow onto both that roadway and the northbound Tri-State. The...
2 Restoration Workers Charged With Stealing From Kenwood Apartment Damaged in Deadly High-Rise Fire
Two workers for a restoration company have been charged with stealing cash and jewelry from an apartment of a Kenwood high-rise that was damaged in a deadly fire last week. Jose Gamboa, 26, and Anger Uzcategui Pacheco, 20, were each charged with burglary after a resident turned over video showing them stealing from an apartment, according to Chicago police.
Monday Marks Another Important Milestone in March Toward Spring in Chicago
Temperatures are 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, but even among the frigid readings and the snow on the ground, an important step in Chicago’s march toward spring was just taken on Monday. When the sun set at 5:04 p.m. Monday, it marked the first time...
Planning a Valentine's Dinner? 4 Chicago-Area Restaurants Ranked Among Most Romantic in the US
If you're already thinking about planning the perfect Valentine's Day with your sweetheart, and want to make the occasion as romantic as possible, there's some good news: you don't have to travel far. Four Chicago-area restaurants have been named among OpenTable's 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The extensive list,...
Chicago Almanac
Temperatures are 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, but even among the frigid readings and the snow on the ground, an important step in Chicago’s march toward spring was just taken on Monday.
Body Pulled From Lake Michigan Near Chicago's Museum Campus, Police Say
Chicago police say they have recovered a body from Lake Michigan near the Museum Campus Sunday morning. According to authorities, the Police Marine Unit was dispatched to the area near the 1100 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive at approximately 11:10 a.m. Sunday after reports of a person in the water.
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
Chicago's north suburbs get pounded by snow, with 4 to 8 inches falling
GURNEE, Illinois - Chicago-area snow plows didn't see much action in December -but this week they are in high gear just trying to keep up with the falling snow. On Saturday, Northern Lake and McHenry Counties got hit the worst, with 4 to 8 inches falling. The winter storm warning was in effect all day into the night – meaning extra work for some like the Montejo family in Gurnee, who went the extra mile to clear the sidewalks in the neighborhood.
Chicago Public Radio
The Rundown: Former gang members trying to stop crime
WBEZ brings you fact-based news and information. Sign up for our newsletters to stay up to date on the stories that matter. Good afternoon. It’s finally looking like winter in the Chicago area. Here are the best places to go cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding. And here’s what else you need to know today.
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
Chicago Radar: Track Snowfall as it Moves Through the Area
Snowfall is starting to impact the Chicago area Saturday, as a winter weather advisory will remain in effect for northern counties in the region until 3 a.m. Sunday. According to the National Weather Service's Chicago office, the snowfall will be moving in a band to the northwest, giving 60 to 90 minutes of sustained snowfall in areas at its peak.
Crews battling large Phoenix, IL house fire in south suburbs
Six different fire departments are responding to the incident.
DuPage County Sheriff Won't be Censured Over Opposition to Illinois Assault Weapons Ban
DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick will not face censure after comments earlier this month in which he said his department would not enforce some components of the state’s ban on assault weapons. According to a joint statement, the decision was reached after conversations involving Mendrick, DuPage County Board Chair...
3 Women With Chicago-Area Ties Killed in Mass Shooting Near Beverly Hills
Three women with ties to the Chicago area were killed in a mass shooting Saturday morning near Beverly Hills, California, according to authorities. At around 2 a.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a residence in the city's Beverly Crest neighborhood where they found a total of seven people who had been shot. Three women died in the shooting, and four other individuals were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, police said.
Suburban School Worker Stole 11K Cases of Chicken Wings in $1.5M Embezzlement Scheme: Court Docs
Cook County prosecutors have charged the former head of food services at a south suburban school district of engaging in a massive embezzlement scheme in which she allegedly stole more than 11,000 cases of chicken wings and $1.5 million in taxpayer funds over a 19-month period, court documents revealed. Vera...
Groundhog's Day is Around the Corner. What Happens If the Groundhog Sees its Shadow?
A beloved winter holiday is coming up -- and while much of the day's attention will be on a certain rodent from Pennsylvania, a local groundhog will also be searching for his shadow in the same far, northwest Chicago suburb that the iconic movie 'Groundhog Day' was filmed in. Groundhog...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
88K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0