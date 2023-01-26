A top star wants to return New Japan Pro Wrestling back to the top of the wrestling world. In recent years, Will Ospreay has become a stalwart and one of the top stars of NJPW. 2022 was a landmark year for “The Commonwealth Kingpin” having won the Best Bout award alongside Kazuchika Okada for their match in the finals of the G1 Climax 32 tournament.

