Popular AEW Star Teases Joining The House Of Black On Rampage
A popular AEW star has teased joining the House of Black on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Over the past few weeks, The House of Black has targeted Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, causing dissension between the long time best friends. On the January 20 edition of AEW Rampage, Kingston snapped and...
AEW Star Reportedly Out Of Action Due To Injury
An AEW star is reportedly out of action due to injury. On the December 28 New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe defeated Wardlow to retain the TNT Championship. Prior to the bout, Joe attacked Wardlow’s leg and followed up on the assault during the match. The...
Former WWE Name Makes AEW Debut
A former WWE name made his AEW debut during Saturday’s (January 28) AEW tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. At the tapings, matches were filmed for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday on the AEW YouTube channel. The spoilery stuff is on the next page,...
Next Challengers For AEW Trios Championships Revealed On Rampage?
The next challengers for the AEW World Trios Championships have been revealed on tonight’s AEW Rampage. On the January 18 edition of AEW Dynamite, Top Flight defeated The Young Bucks in an upset win for Dante and Darius Martin. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, the Martin brothers had...
AEW Star Discusses Joining The Firm & Aligning With Stokely Hathaway
An AEW star has discussed joining The Firm stable and aligning with Stokely Hathaway. In August 2022, W. Morrissey officially signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling and aligned himself with Stokely Hathaway and The Firm. Since then, Morrissey has been renamed Big Bill and has started to team with...
PHOTO: Popular AEW Star Spotted Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble
A photo leaked online has revealed a popular AEW star spotted backstage at WWE Royal Rumble. Cody Rhodes made his in-ring return, entering at #30 and winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match to punch his ticket for the main event of WrestleMania 39 at WWE Royal Rumble. Following his...
Update On Returning WWE Tag Team’s Contracts
A new report has provided an update on returning WWE stars’ contracts. On the October 10 edition of WWE Raw, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows of The Good Brothers returned to WWE to reunite The O.C. with AJ Styles and start a feud with The Judgment Day. The Good...
Kofi Kingston Addresses WWE Royal Rumble Botch
SmackDown star Kofi Kingston has addressed his botched elimination escape spot at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Over the years Kingston has found some pretty innovative ways to avoid elimination in the Rumble. Unfortunately for the New Day member, his plan to stay alive in this year’s match didn’t work out...
Hangman Page Battles With Wheeler Yuta On AEW Rampage Ahead Of Jon Moxley Rematch
Hangman Adam Page battled with Wheeler Yuta in the opening match of tonight’s AEW Rampage. On the January 25 edition of AEW Dynamite, Hangman Page challenged Jon Moxley to a rematch next Wednesday in his home state of Ohio. Moxley’s Blackpool Combat Club stablemate Wheeler Yuta accepted the challenge...
Former NXT Star Makes AEW Debut Amid WWE Return Rumours
A former NXT star who WWE reportedly has interest in bringing back to the company has made his AEW debut today. Earlier this month, reports emerged that WWE had interest in bringing in MLW star EJ Nduka. Nduka was a member of the NXT roster under the name Ezra Judge...
Real Reason Rey Mysterio Missed WWE Royal Rumble
The real reason why Rey Mysterio didn’t compete in the 2023 Royal Rumble match has now been revealed. During the Rumble, Rey Mysterio’s entrance music played for him to enter the bout as entrant #17. Mysterio never entered the arena, leaving fans scratching their heads over the whereabouts...
WWE Raises WrestleMania 39 Sign At AlamoDome Ahead Of Royal Rumble
WWE has raised the WrestleMania 39 sign at the AlamoDome ahead of tomorrow’s Royal Rumble event. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 will kickstart the road to WrestleMania 39 at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood, California. As has become tradition, the winner of both the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches will...
Young Bucks React To Cody Rhodes Elite Homage At Royal Rumble
AEW’s Matt & Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have reacted to Cody Rhodes’ homage to the Elite at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. During Saturday’s (January 28) premium live event, Rhodes made his return to the ring in the Royal Rumble match as entrant #30. The former...
Spoiler On NXT Star Brought In For WWE Royal Rumble
An update has emerged on another NXT star who is reportedly in San Antonio, Texas for WWE Royal Rumble 2023. With WWE reportedly pleased with the surprises planned for Saturday’s (January 28) show, there has been a lot of speculation about potential debuts and returns in the two Rumble matches.
Will Ospreay Wants To Return NJPW Back To The Top Of The Wrestling World
A top star wants to return New Japan Pro Wrestling back to the top of the wrestling world. In recent years, Will Ospreay has become a stalwart and one of the top stars of NJPW. 2022 was a landmark year for “The Commonwealth Kingpin” having won the Best Bout award alongside Kazuchika Okada for their match in the finals of the G1 Climax 32 tournament.
Prince Nana Eyes Popular AEW Tag Team To Potentially Join The Embassy
Prince Nana says he has eyes on a popular AEW tag team to potentially join The Embassy. The Embassy of Brian Cage, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona are currently reigning as the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions under the guidance of Prince Nana. The long time Ring of Honor manager...
VIDEO: AEW Entrance Theme Plays At Royal Rumble Event
The Acclaimed’s AEW theme music started playing at the Royal Rumble superstore, ahead of the highly anticipated premium live event. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have a pretty distinct entrance song that is recognisable even without Caster’s rapping. ‘Brock Lesnar Guy’ definitely recognised the music, taking to Twitter...
Report: WWE/Saudi Arabia Relationship ‘Absolutely A Factor’ In Sami Zayn Plans
An update has emerged on how WWE’s relationship with Saudi Arabia could affect plans for Sami Zayn. Zayn notably hasn’t competed on any WWE Saudi Arabia events since the partnership began in 2014 due to his Syrian descent. When apparently false rumors that WWE had been sold to...
