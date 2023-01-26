Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Charles City Needs More Participants for Smart Home Project
After strong initial interest has tapered off, a pilot program in Charles City is in need of more participants. City Administrator Steve Diers says they’re looking for residents to take advantage of the Smart Home Project, made possible through a grant from AARP. Diers says they’ve got the Smart...
Iowa Church Starts GoFundMe For Amish Families Dealing With Tragedy
Some eastern Iowa families that are coping with both unthinkable loss and recovery are getting a helping hand from Iowans, thanks to a church in their hometown. Friday morning, January 27, four people were killed and nine others injured in a one-vehicle accident on Highway 20 near Wellsburg in north central Iowa.
kchanews.com
Osage, Charles City Lead Charge for Area Girls State Wrestling Qualifiers
The following high school girls wrestlers have qualified for the State Wrestling Tournament this Thursday and Friday in Coralville. Listen for coverage between 9am and 3 pm Thursday and Friday and 5pm to 9pm Thursday and 6pm to 9pm Friday. Qualifiers:. Team Weight First Name Last Name Grade Wins Loses.
kchanews.com
Roger Klingman, 86, Nashua
Roger Klingman, age 86 of Nashua, IA died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, IA. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2022, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel in N. A Memorial Service...
kchanews.com
Shawver Steps Into New Role as Chickasaw County Sheriff
It’s the second full week on the job for Ryan Shawver in his new role as Chickasaw County Sheriff. Shawver was the Chief Deputy under former Sheriff Marty Hemann, who retired January 19th. Monday, Jan. 23, Shawver was appointed to take over and serve out the remainder of Hemann’s term as Sheriff, which runs through the end of 2024.
KCRG.com
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
Iowa Eagle Activity Ramping Up
(Decorah, IA) — It may be the dead of winter, but there’s a lot of activity going on at eagle nests in Iowa. That’s Amy Reis of the Raptor Resource Center in Decorah. She says eggs should show up next month, and hatch in March. TTWN Media...
KIMT
Mason City woman pleads guilty to dependent adult exploitation
MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered by a woman accused of stealing from the disabled people she was hired to care for. Katelyn Roberts, 25 of Mason City, is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20 for one count of dependent adult abuse. Investigators say Roberts...
casinonewsdaily.com
One of Last Three Iowa Riverboat Casinos Moving to Land
Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko told local media outlets that plans were approved Thursday for Marquette’s Casino Queen to become a land-based operation. Pari-mutuel dog track and horse racing were authorized in 1983, and the state lottery was created two years later. Riverboat gambling was approved by lawmakers in 1989. Racetracks began to offer slots in 1994, and the casino operations started moving from water to land.
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured.
superhits1027.com
WINTER STORM WARNING for Cerro Gordo, Hancock, Wright, Kossuth and Franklin counties.
…Band of Moderate to Heavy Snowfall Late Tonight into Saturday…. A relatively narrow band of moderate to heavy snowfall will develop late tonight and persist into Saturday over the northern half of Iowa. Amounts will be heaviest north of Highway 20 with a quick drop off in amounts on the southern side of the snowfall. The precipitation is likely to diminish later Saturday and may be mixed with freezing drizzle at times.
Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa
Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa.
KCRG.com
Garage has smoke and water damage after Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning Cedar Falls Fire rescue responded to a garage fire at 1305 Carol Court in Cedar Falls after receiving a 911 call. According to the call, smoke from the garage fire was moving into the attached home. The home’s owner...
KIMT
StormTeam 3: Saturday snow trending stronger and further north, Winter Storm Warning for parts of Iowa
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through 10pm Saturday has been expanded further north to include the very southernmost counties of Minnesota including Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, and Houston. 3-6" is expected here during the day Saturday. This expansion has also also included the Iowa counties of Winnebago, Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and Winneshiek. At least 3-6" of snow is expected here, with potential for a bit more in some places.
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Top of Iowa Conference Officially Cancels Conference Meet
“With the weather impacting the Top of Iowa Conference Wrestling meet on Saturday, January 28 – the meet will not be rescheduled for this year. This is due to the timing of Regional Duals, the State Dual Tournament, the Girls’ State Tournament, and available facilities to host before the District tournament, which will be held on Saturday, February 11.” – Forest City AD Chad Moore.
KGLO News
Marquette casino moving to land, leaving only two casino boats in Iowa
MARQUETTE — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator Brian Ohorilko says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. “They’re proposing to invest 12 million dollars into a land-based...
KAAL-TV
Saint Ansgar man arrested for allegedly secretly recording patrons of tanning business
(ABC 6 News) – A Saint Ansgar, Iowa man who previously pleaded guilty in his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, was arrested after an ongoing investigation revealed he allegedly recorded patrons of a Clear Lake tanning business without their knowledge or consent. The Clear Lake...
Iowa Man Almost Has To Apologize To Wife After Huge Lottery Win
A man from northern Iowa just won a ton of money playing the Iowa lottery. Travis from Riceville, Iowa, was the winner of one of the top prizes in the Cash Blast scratch game. Travis won a massive prize of $100,000! I know this might sound like a pretty standard scratch-off lottery story and for the most part, it is. What makes this story pretty funny is what happened after he purchased his ticket.
fox9.com
3 children among 4 dead after van crashes on slick highway in northern Iowa
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa. (FOX 9) - Four people were killed and several others were injured after a van carrying over a dozen people crashed on a slick highway in Grundy County on Friday.
ktvo.com
4 people killed, multiple injured in northern Iowa van crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (AP) -- Four people were killed and others were injured when a van they were in went out of control on a slick highway in northern Iowa. The crash happened a little before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver of a westbound 15-passenger van lost control on icy Highway 20 near the small community of Wellsburg, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines.
