nbcboston.com
Boston Might See Its Coldest Temperatures in 5 Years This Week
A weak disturbance and its associated cold front crossed New England Tuesday morning with light snow and rain – just enough to create a few slick spots on untreated surfaces. The light rain and snow continues departing to the southeast where the cold front will stall and serve as...
nbcboston.com
Above-Average Temps Continue Sunday But Arctic Air Is Set to Make Frigid Return Soon
More clouds are around Sunday but with a resemblance to Saturday's highs; we're seeing temperatures in the 50s across southern New England to close the weekend. The wind will gust up to 25 and 30 mph at times bringing the wind chills down to the 40s through the afternoon. The late afternoon welcomes scattered light showers in central and southern New England with snow staying in the far northern country.
nbcboston.com
Widowmaker Brewing in Braintree Is Planning to Expand to Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A South Shore brewery is looking to open a new location, and this one would be in the city. According to a message sent by Jay Gates of WBZ News Radio 1030, Widowmaker Brewing is planning to expand to Boston, which we were able to confirm with the people behind the Wood Road spot who had earlier put up an Instagram post hinting to this. More information should be coming out later in February, including its location and when it may debut, so stay tuned for updates.
nbcboston.com
Volunteers Hit the Streets for Boston's Annual Homelessness Census
Boston's annual homelessness census took place on Monday, an event that has volunteers take to the streets to try to get an accurate count of how many people are experiencing homelessness in the city. A group of more than 200 volunteers, including members of the U.S. Department of Housing and...
nbcboston.com
Mass. Approaches 3-Year Anniversary of 1st Confirmed COVID Case
This week will mark the third anniversary of the confirmation that COVID-19 had arrived in Massachusetts. The first case confirmed by the Department of Public Health was in a UMass Boston student who had just traveled from Wuhan, China — the epicenter of the pandemic. The announcement was made on Feb. 1, 2020, and it marked just the eighth case to be the confirmed in the U.S., and the first on the East Coast.
nbcboston.com
First Legal Sports Bets Are Placed at Mass. Casinos
In-person sports betting officially became legal in Massachusetts on Tuesday, marking the end to a long wait for sports fans and the finish line for state officials who have been preparing for this day for months. In-person betting kicked off on Tuesday at three locations — Encore Boston Harbor in...
nbcboston.com
Sports Betting Starts Tuesday in Mass. Here's What You Need to Know
Massachusetts is set to launch in-person sports betting in the state on Tuesday, less than two weeks before the Super Bowl and well ahead of March Madness. In-person sports betting starts at 10 a.m. Tuesday at casinos and mobile sports betting scheduled to commence in early March, though no exact date has been given yet. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission was scheduled to meet Monday to approve certificates of operation for the state's three casinos to begin accepting bets.
nbcboston.com
2 Mass. Counties Rank Among the Most Expensive for Infant Care Nationwide
Two counties in Massachusetts had some of the highest childcare costs in the entire country, according to new data from the Department of Labor that was analyzed by The Boston Globe. Families in Middlesex County and Norfolk County, Massachusetts pay a median price of over $26,000 for center-based infant care...
nbcboston.com
VIRAL VIDEO: Lawrence Man Recognized as Hero After Running Across Highway to Stop Runaway Car
A man from Lawrence, Massachusetts is being recognized as a hero after helping a woman in the middle of a state highway. Adolfo Molina, 25, makes a living as an Uber driver. He said the other day when he saw a driver in trouble he felt the call to help and got out of the vehicle, simply doing everything in his power to stop the runaway car.
nbcboston.com
Fire Breaks Out at Mattapan Duplex
Emergency crews in Boston knocked down a fire early Tuesday morning in the Mattapan neighborhood. Firefighters were called to 55 Cedar Street at around 1:25 a.m., with the fire extending to 57 Cedar Street. By 2 a.m., fire officials said they had the heavy fire knocked down, and everyone in...
nbcboston.com
Tyre Nichols' Death Prompts Renewed Calls for Police Reform in Boston
A proposal on police reform by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is getting some renewed attention following the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. When she was a candidate running for mayor, Wu outlined the idea as "A Blueprint for Police Reform through Union Contracts." In it, Wu suggests civilianizing traffic enforcement, replacing officers during routine stops with unarmed, trained civilian personnel.
nbcboston.com
DA to Share Evidence Wednesday in Search for Holly Piirainen's Killer
Authorities are set to give an update on the search for the killer of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found in the western Massachusetts woods nearly 30 years ago. Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni is scheduled to share evidence in the Holly Piirainen case Wednesday, in a new bid for public help in solving the cold case, his office said. Prosecutors didn't share any details on any updates in the investigation.
nbcboston.com
West Newbury Fire Near Barn Extinguished Before Any Animals Harmed
Firefighters were able to stop an outside fire from causing serious damage to a barn with animals inside in West Newbury, Massachusetts, on Sunday night. The West Newbury Fire Department said its crews quickly responded after they were called to Maple Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of fire showing from a barn in the rear of the property. Flames were visible upon arrival and crews worked aggressively to get water on the fire, extinguishing it quickly.
nbcboston.com
Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury
The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
nbcboston.com
Duxbury Tragedy: Read Patrick Clancy's Full Statement on His Wife, Deaths of 3 Kids
A tragedy at a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home last Tuesday left three young children dead, allegedly at the hands of their mom. Lindsay Clancy, a 32-year-old Massachusetts General Hospital employee, is facing several charges in the deaths of her children, identified as 5-year-old Cora Clancy, 3-year-old Dawson Clancy, and 8-month-old Callan Clancy.
nbcboston.com
Admissions Frozen at Massachusetts Nursing Home After 83 COVID Cases, 2 Deaths
Admissions have been frozen at Life Care Center nursing home in Leominster, Massachusetts, after two residents died and over 80 residents and staff tested positive for COVID-19. As of Friday, there had been 50 resident COVID cases and 33 staff cases, the state Department of Health said. The facility houses...
nbcboston.com
Person Thrown From Car in Serious Crash on Route 3 in Duxbury
A person was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a serious crash in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in which they were thrown from their vehicle. Firefighters responded to the rollover on Route 3 northbound, north of Exit 22, around 4:25 a.m. and found the driver had been ejected, the Duxbury Fire Department said.
nbcboston.com
Fundraiser for Father of Duxbury Children Approaching $1 Million Donation Goal
An online fundraiser has raised nearly $1 million in a matter of days to support Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who died last week, two of whom allegedly at the hands of their mother. The couple's infant child died Friday, after being hospitalized following last Tuesday's incident at the family's South Shore home, authorities announced.
nbcboston.com
Woburn Teachers Will Strike Monday Amid Contract Dispute, Schools Will Be Closed
More than 500 teachers in Woburn, Massachusetts, plan to go on strike Monday after a contract agreement was not reached this weekend, prompting the superintendent to announce that all schools will be closed for the day. The city's teachers' association voted to go on strike Friday, but negotiations picked back...
nbcboston.com
Firefighter Injured, 4 People Displaced After South Boston Fire
A fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a triple decker in South Boston, officials said, injuring one firefighter and leaving four people without a place to live. The Boston Fire Department was called to P Street and found fire on the second and third floors, as well as through the roof, of the mixed occupancy building.
