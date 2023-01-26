ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Blackout plates, popular in other states, may be headed for Minnesota

Minnesota could soon add a new specialty license plate that officials believe will quickly become a popular option. Gov. Tim Walz is recommending authorization of what are known as blackout plates — license plates with a dark or black background and white lettering. The Minnesota agency that issues plates...
15 Pieces of Advice For People Moving to Minnesota

I've lived in Minnesota my entire life, and so have my parents and grandparents. I'm a thoroughbred Minnesotan and I love this state with my whole heart. If you are new to the state, welcome! What took you so long to get here, did you see any deer on the way up, can I get you a beer? Our great state has a lot going on and can take some adjusting to, especially if you are moving from a place that is not in the Midwest. Here is my best advice for people that are new to the state (they can also serve as friendly reminders for people that have been here forever and need a refresher after being stuck in quarantine for so long):
Minnesota Law Involving Pigs Is One of the Weirdest Ever

I'm no legal scholar, but I'm guessing this law has to be one of the weirdest laws still on the books in Minnesota to this day. Seeing that I was born and raised over in Wisconsin, there have always been several Minnesota laws that always seemed a little strange to me. Especially that whole liquor-stores-can't-be-open-on-Sundays law that was finally repealed back in 2017. And Minnesota's 3/2 beer law (which is still in effect) is equally befuddling to me.
Minnesota House Passes Driver’s License for All Bill

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Minnesota House passed a bill Monday night that allows undocumented Minnesota residents to obtain a Minnesota driver’s license. The legislation dubbed the “Driver’s License for All Bill,” passed the House on a 69-60 vote. The bill eliminates a requirement to show documents that prove a lawful presence in the U.S. to get a driver’s license.
Minnesota couple sells home, hits the road to capture humans' stories

MINNEAPOLIS -- Many of us have felt the heaviness of the past few years. from a global pandemic to a murder in Minneapolis that led to calls for justice across the world.It was enough for one Minnesota couple to take action the only way they knew how. They sold their home and hit the road. John Noltner is Minnesota-based, but he's roamed the world, snapping images for national magazines. He decided to take a break from his career to better understand his country."This is a project I started in Minnesota. It eventually led us on a road trip across the United...
Winter's coldest temps may peak this week

It’s the dead of winter in Minnesota and we all know winter can hang on for a couple more months in any given year. I’m reminded of that classic Sears Diehard battery commercial this time of year. Those were the good old days of winter in Minnesota. Of...
Court Upholds Minnesota ‘Clean Car Rule’ Tied to California

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota. A three-judge panel...
Minnesota’s Largest Landowner Doesn’t Live in the State

Read More: Who Owns The Most Land In South Dakota? Story Source: World Population Review Story Source: Stacker Website [carbongallery id="62b1e16becd83213cb8ac9e2"]. ">recent study, around 75 percent of the land in Minnesota is privately owned. Of course, the Federal Government owns places like the Superior National Forest and Voyagers National Park,...
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
Judges uphold Minnesota's 'Clean Car Rule'

ST PAUL, Minn. — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 on May 21, 2021. The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday upheld the state's “Clean Car Rule,” which ties the state's vehicle emission standards to California regulations, as judges accepted assurances that California's planned phaseout of gasoline-powered cars won't automatically apply in Minnesota.
Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota

Last week’s budget-palooza in St. Paul revealed a small but potentially significant rift between Gov. Walz and the DFL-controlled legislature on the topic of marijuana policy. In announcing their legalization bill, DFL legislators proposed taxing cannabis sales at 8% on top of the existing state sales tax of 6.5% (the sales tax is higher in […] The post Start low and go… fast? How to tax weed in Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

