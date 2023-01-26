ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

NC teen facing charges after guns found in vehicle during traffic stop

By Jason O. Boyd
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies say a 16-year-old is facing charges after they said he was driving unsafely south on Memorial Drive in Greenville.

The teen was not identified because of his age. Petitions were being submitted to Juvenile Court Services, charging the driver with two counts of carrying a concealed gun and one count of resisting a public officer.

Deputies with the Patrol Division were conducting traffic enforcement on N.C. 11. North when they observed a silver Ford Crown Victoria traveling south on Memorial Drive. Officials said the vehicle was driving erratically and nearly forced another vehicle off the road.

After a traffic stop, deputies smelled marijuana, which led to a search of the vehicle. A ghost gun was found inside the vehicle and a second gun was found on the teen.

