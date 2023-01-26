The cold weather didn’t stop local businesses and customers from participating in the Cocoa Crawl in Downtown Alpena Saturday. Kady Gehrke, the Marketing & Outreach Coordinator for the Alpena Downtown Development Authority, said “I believe it actually originally came from Laura Shear, who owns and runs Rusty Petunias. She did one pre–COVID, so there hasn’t been one since COVID, so this is the first time since then, but yeah, so it was super popular. It brought a lot of people downtown to all the businesses, and so I figured why not put on another one.”

ALPENA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO