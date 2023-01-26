Read full article on original website
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Virginia school principal, assistant principal depart after 6-year-old shoots teacher
The Jan. 6 shooting by a six-year-old at a Newport News, Virginia, school was the third shooting in the school district in the past 18 months.
California woman shows restaurant receipt where she was charged an extra 5% for "employee health" in viral TikTok video
Whenever you go out to eat, you may want to start taking a closer look at your receipt. You may find that you've been charged a little something extra to go towards restaurant employee health care costs.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
U.K. police: Teen jailed after terrorism conviction for helping inspire Buffalo Tops shooter
A United Kingdom teenager was sentenced Friday for, in part, inspiring the gunman who admitted to killing 10 shoppers in the Tops shooting in Buffalo last year, according to British authorities. According to law enforcement with the Derbyshire Constabulary, Daniel John Harris, 19, was arrested for encouraging terrorism. Harris posted...
As video release nears, Tyre Nichols' mother asks, 'Where was the humanity?'
In an emotional interview, the mother of Tyre Nichols, a Black motorist who died three days after a confrontation with police in Memphis, Tennessee, said she felt stomach pains around the same time her son was allegedly being beaten just blocks away from her home. What You Need To Know.
Maryland man charged in connection to threat to Sen. Ted Cruz pleads guilty
A Maryland man who in September 2022 was federally charged with making an online threat to kill Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, on Thursday pleaded guilty, according to the Department of Justice. Justin Kuchta, 39, of Annapolis, was charged with one count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure, a...
Police video shows struggle for hammer during Paul Pelosi attack
Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year. The police body camera footage appears to show both Paul Pelosi and suspect David DePape with...
DEA Mexico chief quietly ousted over ties to drug lawyers
MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly ousted its former top official in Mexico last year over improper contact with lawyers for narcotraffickers, an embarrassing end to a brief tenure marked by deteriorating cooperation between the countries and a record flow of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the border.
Palm Coast autism support group gets people on the spectrum socializing
PALM COAST, Fla. — One mother in Central Florida wants to make sure people with autism have time to socialize together. Carrie Todd, whose son Aidan has autism, created a Palm Coast autism support group. The group meets every other Tuesday at the Palm Coast Community Center so they can do activities together.
Recognizing January as National Human Trafficking Month
Experts say the number of human trafficking victims worldwide is staggering. The International Labour Organization and the Walk Free Foundation, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration, released Global Estimates of Modern Slavery in September 2017. This report estimates that, at any given time in 2016, approximately 24.9 million...
STORY REMOVED: US--Election 2024-RNC Chair
