Palm Beach County, FL

Bay News 9

U.K. police: Teen jailed after terrorism conviction for helping inspire Buffalo Tops shooter

A United Kingdom teenager was sentenced Friday for, in part, inspiring the gunman who admitted to killing 10 shoppers in the Tops shooting in Buffalo last year, according to British authorities. According to law enforcement with the Derbyshire Constabulary, Daniel John Harris, 19, was arrested for encouraging terrorism. Harris posted...
Bay News 9

Police video shows struggle for hammer during Paul Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year. The police body camera footage appears to show both Paul Pelosi and suspect David DePape with...
WASHINGTON, CA
Bay News 9

DEA Mexico chief quietly ousted over ties to drug lawyers

MIAMI (AP) — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration quietly ousted its former top official in Mexico last year over improper contact with lawyers for narcotraffickers, an embarrassing end to a brief tenure marked by deteriorating cooperation between the countries and a record flow of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl across the border.
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

Palm Coast autism support group gets people on the spectrum socializing

PALM COAST, Fla. — One mother in Central Florida wants to make sure people with autism have time to socialize together. Carrie Todd, whose son Aidan has autism, created a Palm Coast autism support group. The group meets every other Tuesday at the Palm Coast Community Center so they can do activities together.
PALM COAST, FL
Bay News 9

Recognizing January as National Human Trafficking Month

Experts say the number of human trafficking victims worldwide is staggering. The International Labour Organization and the Walk Free Foundation, in partnership with the International Organization for Migration, released Global Estimates of Modern Slavery in September 2017. This report estimates that, at any given time in 2016, approximately 24.9 million...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

