‘I wanted to run down here and get a good jersey;’ Fans buying Bengals gear ahead of Sunday’s game

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
CINCINNATI — We are getting closer to the AFC Championship rematch between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

>>Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst finalist for NFL’s Salute to Service Award

News Center 7′s Haley Kosik spoke with Bengals fans in Cincinnati Thursday and she says they are spending a lot of money on new team merchandise ahead of Sunday’s game.

Madison Paul takes after her father when it comes to sports teams.

“So, my dad... huge Bengals fan,” she told Kosik. “He bought me a nice gift card for Christmas to the Bengals Pro Shop. So I wanted to run down here and get a good jersey.”

Bengals jerseys are not cheap, especially the fan favorites.

“Probably Joe Burrow,” said Paul.

>>Bengals’ Burrow among NFL MVP finalists

Kosik also spoke with a family who say they dropped a whole mortgage payment on new gear.

“I think we’re gonna win the AFC Championship and we’re gonna be celebrating on February 12th,” said Dave Frisby.

Dave tells Kosik he won’t be able to watch Sunday’s game because he’s got to work as an airline pilot.

“And it’s not necessarily a job that we can watch while we’re working,” he said. “So I will be over the Atlantic Ocean on Sunday evening.”

Frisby made sure to take off for the Super Bowl, which would be the back-to-back trips for the team.

>>Costs for trip to Kansas City to see Sunday’s Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship game

“Thinking about my dad seeing a win like that is so awesome because he’s really who has inspired me to be a Bengals fan,” Paul said.

“It’s just amazing to see what this franchise has put together,” Frisby told Kosik.

>>WHO DEY: Bengals beat Bills, advance to 2nd straight AFC Championship at Kansas City

Cincinnati will play the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game for the second straight year Sunday night with a trip to the Super Bowl at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

News Center 7 will have coverage of the Bengals and Chiefs leading up to kickoff.

This includes the Orange Zone Sunday morning, January 29, at 11:30 a.m. with John Bedell and Larry Hansgen.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis will provide live coverage from Kansas City.

Kickoff between the Bengals and Chiefs will be at 6:30 p.m.

The winner advances to the Super Bowl to play either San Francisco or Philadelphia on February 12 in Glendale, Arizona in Super Bowl XLVII.

Dayton, OH
