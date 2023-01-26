Read full article on original website
Millennium Management Increases Position in Plum Acquisition I Ordinary Share (PLMI)
Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.23MM shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (PLMI). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 6, 2022 they reported 1.60MM shares and 5.00% of...
Intel Plunges on Earnings Miss, Weak Guidance: ETFs in Focus
Intel INTC reported Q4 results after market close yesterday. The world’s largest chipmaker missed estimates for both earnings and revenues and offered a weak outlook for 2023, citing cooling demand for its chips used in personal computers. As such, shares of INTC plunged about 10% in after-market hours. Given...
Want to Profit From the Energy Stock Bull Run? Buy This Dividend Giant
Many oil stocks are at or near all-time highs, including giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP). And for good reason, since they are leaner and more profitable than ever. But Motley Fool contributor Tyler Crowe thinks investors should also look at TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), a French giant that is profiting from today's environment while also leaning into a lower-carbon future. He breaks it down for fellow Fool contributor Jason Hall in this video.
Top Stock Reports for Costco Wholesale, Intuit & Schlumberger
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST), Intuit Inc. (INTU) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.19, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the clothing chain had...
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Why Shares of Savara Soared This Week
Shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare respiratory diseases, were up 31.6% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $2.09, then hit a 52-week high on Thursday at $2.82, and reached that point again on Friday. The stock is up more than 141% over the last year and has a 52-week low of $1.02.
Beat the Market the Zacks Way: NVIDIA, Bilibili, Novo Nordisk in Focus
The three most widely followed indexes closed the week higher on Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq posting the fourth-straight weekly gain. The Nasdaq Composite made considerable gains on a broader tech rally, rising 4.3% for the week. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 2.5% and 1.8%, respectively.
After-Hours Earnings Report for January 27, 2023 : HMST
The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 01/27/2023. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 46.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HMST missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022 by -4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for HMST is 7.61 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.
Ranger Energy (RNGR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Ranger Energy (RNGR) closed at $10.92, marking a +1.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
What To Expect From Pfizer's Q4?
Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, January 31, and we expect it to see little movement, with its revenue falling slightly ahead, but earnings likely missing the consensus estimates. Its Covid-19 vaccine and the antiviral pill will likely contribute a little over $12 billion to its top line, aligning with prior-year quarter’s sales. This figure could be higher with supplies to China. However, their contribution is expected to decline in the coming quarters. While we expect Pfizer to post mixed Q4 results, we find its stock undervalued, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard on Pfizer Earnings Preview has additional details.
ACRES Commercial (ACR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
ACRES Commercial (ACR) closed the most recent trading day at $9.42, moving +1.84% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the commercial real estate...
Silica Holdings (SLCA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Silica Holdings (SLCA) closed the most recent trading day at $11.91, moving -1.08% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%. Heading into today, shares of the commercial silica...
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed at $20.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.92% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the...
Is ASML the Best Chip Stock to Buy For 2023?
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss ASML's (NASDAQ: ASML) earnings and why management believes it can avoid some of the current macroeconomic headwinds. Is ASML a company that can do no wrong? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Most investors probably want to forget about 2022. Stocks sold off sharply as the Federal Reserve boosted interest rates to tame inflation. There is a silver lining to last year's sell-off: Dividend yields are much higher. Several high-quality dividend stocks now offer yields above 4%, including Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All four look like great buys right now. However, investors should act fast since their share prices have already started to recover.
Consumer Sector Update for 01/27/2023: LCID,HAS,MQ,ALV
Consumer stocks were broadly higher Friday afternoon, with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rising less than 0.1%, reversing its midday slide, while the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) was gaining 2.8%. Consumer spending was down 0.2% during December, according to data Friday from the US...
Top Stocks To Buy Now? 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch Today
Semiconductor companies are in high demand as they play a crucial role in driving technological advancements. In fact, these firms that are responsible for creating and producing semiconductor chips, are at the forefront of innovation. They also contribute to the growth of various sectors like smartphones, laptops, and automobiles. Moreover, the semiconductor market looks set to grow as the global economy recovers from the pandemic. This could result in an increasing demand for chips. As a result, this makes semiconductor stocks a potentially attractive investment option for retail investors.
1 Underrated Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy in 2023
After enjoying surging valuations thanks to pandemic-driven tailwinds and the broader run-up for growth stocks, video game stocks have cooled off a lot. Positive engagement tailwinds receded as many parts of the world moved closer toward business as usual, and the rising interest rate environment has applied pressure to the stock market at large.
