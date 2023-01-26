Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) is scheduled to report its Q4 2022 results on Tuesday, January 31, and we expect it to see little movement, with its revenue falling slightly ahead, but earnings likely missing the consensus estimates. Its Covid-19 vaccine and the antiviral pill will likely contribute a little over $12 billion to its top line, aligning with prior-year quarter’s sales. This figure could be higher with supplies to China. However, their contribution is expected to decline in the coming quarters. While we expect Pfizer to post mixed Q4 results, we find its stock undervalued, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard on Pfizer Earnings Preview has additional details.

7 HOURS AGO