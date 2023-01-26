ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd makes his college pick

Central Dauphin’s Devin Shepherd is off the market. The Rams senior recently announced that he plans to play college football at Wheeling University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “First off, I’d like to thank my family who (has) always supported me thought...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Where to get Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear: Shirts, hats, jerseys & more

Following a dominate win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, January 29, the Philadelphia Eagles have won the 2023 NFC Championship game and are headed to Super Bowl LVII. The Super Bowl will be held in just two weeks at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For those looking to get a new hat, shirt or jersey ahead of the game, Fanatics has released the Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship gear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

CD East’s Terrence Jackson-Copney makes his college pick

CD East’s Terrence Jackson-Copney said Saturday he has found his college football home. The senior told PennLive he will play at Wheeling. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I felt the most comfortable there, and my family was 100-percent down with my decision,”...
PennLive.com

Jalen Hurts, Eagles soar into Super Bowl, rout 49ers for NFC title

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts can conduct a singalong about as well as he can orchestrate the kind of punishing scoring drives that sent the Eagles into the Super Bowl. At the end of one more triumph, Hurts stood on the stage on the field — as his Eagles teammates passed around the NFC championship trophy — and clutched a microphone in front of what was suddenly Philadelphia’s largest karaoke joint. His rendition of the team fight song was a tad off-key.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers FREE live stream (1/29/23): How to watch NFC Championship, channel, time, betting odds

WATCH: fuboTV (free trial), Sling TV, DirecTV Stream. With Hurts under center, the top-seeded Eagles are 15-1 on the season, which includes last week’s 38-7 drubbing of the New York Giants. He’s among a league-high eight Pro Bowl selections for the Eagles, which includes RB Miles Sanders and CB Darius Slay.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Mike Tomlin should’ve followed Bill Belichick in replacing his offensive coordinator | Opinion

PITTSBURGH — Two coaches. Two different approaches. Bill Belichick attempted to fix the New England Patriots’ offensive shortcomings this past season by hiring Bill O’Brien as the team’s offensive coordinator last week. O’Brien is a terrific coach, who had a strong resume with the Houston Texans — at least until he was allowed to make player personnel decisions — and with Penn State and Alabama.
PITTSBURGH, PA
