EGP Breaks Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5), with the stock changing hands as low as $165.88 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday
It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
Why Shares of Savara Soared This Week
Shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare respiratory diseases, were up 31.6% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $2.09, then hit a 52-week high on Thursday at $2.82, and reached that point again on Friday. The stock is up more than 141% over the last year and has a 52-week low of $1.02.
East West Bancorp (EWBC) Declares $0.48 Dividend
East West Bancorp said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 3, 2023 will receive the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share. At the most...
Senvest Management Increases Position in CEVA (CEVA)
Fintel reports that Senvest Management, LLC has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.18MM shares of CEVA, Inc. (CEVA). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 12, 2018 they reported 0.66MM shares and 3.02% of the company, an increase in shares of 77.10% and an increase in total ownership of 2.08% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Declares $0.05 Dividend
Liberty Oilfield Services said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 will receive the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share. At the most...
VCR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: VCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $248.24, changing hands as high as $248.91 per share. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Most investors probably want to forget about 2022. Stocks sold off sharply as the Federal Reserve boosted interest rates to tame inflation. There is a silver lining to last year's sell-off: Dividend yields are much higher. Several high-quality dividend stocks now offer yields above 4%, including Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All four look like great buys right now. However, investors should act fast since their share prices have already started to recover.
Best Cathie Wood Stock to Buy: Tesla Stock vs. Shopify Stock
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) are among Cathie Wood's top holdings. In this video, I will evaluate these two growth stocks to determine which is the better stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan. 25, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 27,...
Royce & Associates Cuts Stake in TiGenix (TIG)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.57MM shares of TiGenix (TIG). This represents 1.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 4.07MM shares and 7.94% of the company, a decrease in shares of 86.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
UMB Financial (UMBF) Declares $0.38 Dividend
UMB Financial said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share. At the most recent...
Why AbbVie is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ABBV)
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.0% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
Why Cipher Mining Stock Is Roaring Back This Week
One of the big movers today, as well as over the past week, is Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR), which has shown up on the radar of many investors. This relatively small-cap player in the world of Bitcoin mining has surged 23.9% at 1 p.m. ET today since last Friday's close.
CVX Named Top 25 SAFE Dividend Stock Increasing Payments For Decades
Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 3.4% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report. According to...
Is ASML the Best Chip Stock to Buy For 2023?
In today's video, Jose Najarro, Nick Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein discuss ASML's (NASDAQ: ASML) earnings and why management believes it can avoid some of the current macroeconomic headwinds. Is ASML a company that can do no wrong? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
Should Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 12/19/2005, the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $6.15 billion, making it...
Energy Sector Update for 01/27/2023: CRC,CVX,NOG,SJI
Energy stocks were sinking this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 1.3% while the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) was down 1.6%. The Philadelphia Oil Service Sector index was dropping 0.9%, and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was up 0.4% higher. West Texas Intermediate crude oil...
Cadence Ban (CADE) Declares $0.24 Dividend
Cadence Ban said on January 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.94 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share. At the most recent...
