Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Should You Hold on to Equity Residential (EQR) Stock for Now?
The improving demand for apartment living, portfolio diversification efforts in the urban and suburban markets and a solid balance sheet poise Equity Residential EQR well for growth. The company has a diversified presence in the urban and suburban markets of Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern...
NASDAQ
Why Curaleaf Stock Sparked Investors' Portfolios on Friday
It's always exciting for a company's shareholders when a new market opens, even if that market isn't all that big. This was the case on Friday for marijuana company Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), whose stock was up by nearly 4% late in the trading session. That was well outpacing the less than 0.7% gain of the S&P 500 index.
NASDAQ
Why AbbVie is a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock (ABBV)
AbbVie Inc (Symbol: ABBV) has been named a Top Socially Responsible Dividend Stock by Dividend Channel, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 4.0% yield, as well as being recognized by prominent asset managers as being a socially responsible investment, through analysis of social and environmental criteria. Environmental criteria include considerations like the environmental impact of the company's products and services, as well as the company's efficiency in terms of its use of energy and resources. Social criteria include elements such as human rights, child labor, corporate diversity, and the company's impact on society — for instance, taken into consideration would be business activities tied to weapons, gambling, tobacco, and alcohol.
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP)?
Launched on 12/02/2010, the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Financials - Insurance segment of the equity market. Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs,...
NASDAQ
Should Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Launched on 12/19/2005, the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $6.15 billion, making it...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
NASDAQ
EGP Breaks Above 3% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) were yielding above the 3% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5), with the stock changing hands as low as $165.88 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 3% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Leardo Patrick R. Cuts Stake in ICC Holdings (ICCH)
Fintel reports that Leardo Patrick R. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.25MM shares of ICC Holdings Inc (ICCH). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 17, 2022 they reported 0.31MM shares and 9.47% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Millennium Management Increases Position in Plum Acquisition I Ordinary Share (PLMI)
Fintel reports that Millennium Management Llc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.23MM shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I Class A Ordinary Share (PLMI). This represents 7.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated April 6, 2022 they reported 1.60MM shares and 5.00% of...
NASDAQ
Robert Half's (RHI) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the consensus mark by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.
NASDAQ
Mackenzie Financial Cuts Stake in CommVault Systems (CVLT)
Fintel reports that Mackenzie Financial Corp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.27MM shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT). This represents 5.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.47MM shares and 5.43% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
1 Underrated Growth Stock Down 48% to Buy in 2023
After enjoying surging valuations thanks to pandemic-driven tailwinds and the broader run-up for growth stocks, video game stocks have cooled off a lot. Positive engagement tailwinds receded as many parts of the world moved closer toward business as usual, and the rising interest rate environment has applied pressure to the stock market at large.
NASDAQ
Royce & Associates Cuts Stake in TiGenix (TIG)
Fintel reports that Royce & Associates Lp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.57MM shares of TiGenix (TIG). This represents 1.11% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 25, 2022 they reported 4.07MM shares and 7.94% of the company, a decrease in shares of 86.04% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.83% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
EDR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Friday, shares of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (Symbol: EDR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.95, changing hands as high as $22.29 per share. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
4 Splendid Dividend Stocks Yielding 4% (or More) to Buy While They're Still on Sale
Most investors probably want to forget about 2022. Stocks sold off sharply as the Federal Reserve boosted interest rates to tame inflation. There is a silver lining to last year's sell-off: Dividend yields are much higher. Several high-quality dividend stocks now offer yields above 4%, including Crown Castle (NYSE: CCI), Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE: CHCT), Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), and Realty Income (NYSE: O). All four look like great buys right now. However, investors should act fast since their share prices have already started to recover.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of Savara Soared This Week
Shares of Savara (NASDAQ: SVRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that specializes in rare respiratory diseases, were up 31.6% for the week as of Friday afternoon, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock closed last week at $2.09, then hit a 52-week high on Thursday at $2.82, and reached that point again on Friday. The stock is up more than 141% over the last year and has a 52-week low of $1.02.
NASDAQ
UMB Financial (UMBF) Declares $0.38 Dividend
UMB Financial said on January 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on April 3, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share. At the most recent...
NASDAQ
Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: APPS, SSTK, BILL
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Digital Turbine Inc (Symbol: APPS), where a total volume of 7,160 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 716,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.7% of APPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $14.50 strike put option expiring February 03, 2023, with 537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 53,700 underlying shares of APPS. Below is a chart showing APPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14.50 strike highlighted in orange:
NASDAQ
VCR Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average
In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (Symbol: VCR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $248.24, changing hands as high as $248.91 per share. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VCR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
1 Top Crypto Stock With 100% Upside, According to Wall Street
The cryptocurrency market is experiencing a bit of a resurgence at the start of 2023, a welcome development given how unfavorable last year was for the entire industry. Macro headwinds, investors seeking safer assets, and failures and bankruptcies deserve the credit for the massive loss of value in 2022. But...
Comments / 0