Pence: 'Mistakes were made' in classified records handling

MIAMI (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Friday that he takes “full responsibility” after classified documents were found at his Indiana home. In his first public comments since the discovery, Pence said he hadn't been aware that the documents were in his residence but acknowledged his lack of awareness wasn't an excuse.
Police video shows struggle for hammer during Paul Pelosi attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple's San Francisco home last year. The police body camera footage appears to show both Paul Pelosi and suspect David DePape with...
STORY REMOVED: US--Election 2024-RNC Chair

Do NOT use the version of US--Election 2024-RNC Chair, published at 3:20 p.m. on January 27, 2023. It duplicates a story previously published. Versions that have moved since 3:53 p.m. are usable. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed...
Retired Czech army general Pavel wins presidential election

PRAGUE (AP) — Petr Pavel, a retired army general, decisively defeated populist billionaire Andrej Babis in a runoff vote Saturday to become the Czech Republic's new president. Pavel, 61, will succeed controversy-courting Milos Zeman in the largely ceremonial but prestigious post. His election is expected to cement the country’s...
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Ben Crump, who represents the family of Tyre Nichols; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; former Defense Secretary Robert Gates. __. CBS’ “Face...
