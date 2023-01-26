Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
Zacks.com
Oceaneering International (OII) Stock Moves -0.91%: What You Should Know
OII - Free Report) closed at $20.74 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.91% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Prior to today's trading,...
Zacks.com
AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know
ABBV - Free Report) closed at $145.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.43% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the drugmaker...
Zacks.com
Coca-Cola European (CCEP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
CCEP - Free Report) closed at $55.32, marking a +0.42% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the seller of Coca-Cola drinks in...
Zacks.com
Encore Wire (WIRE) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
WIRE - Free Report) closed at $157.80, marking a -0.01% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.3% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the copper wire...
Zacks.com
Is Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one could...
Zacks.com
Exact Sciences (EXAS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
EXAS - Free Report) closed at $66.21 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the molecular diagnostics company...
Zacks.com
DocuSign (DOCU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
DOCU - Free Report) closed at $58.29 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 5.51%. Heading into today, shares of the provider...
Zacks.com
5 Sector ETFs That Beat the Market in January
WGMI - Free Report) , ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (. ARKW - Free Report) , VanEck Vectors Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (. REMX - Free Report) , ProShares Online Retail ETF (. ONLN - Free Report) and Roundhill MEME ETF (. MEME - Free Report) from different corners of...
Zacks.com
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for RPC (RES) Stock
RPC (. RES - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions,...
Zacks.com
Varonis Systems (VRNS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
VRNS - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Zacks.com
Q4 Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Apple, Meta & Mastercard
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Apple Inc. (AAPL), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Zacks.com
Purple Innovation (PRPL) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
Zacks.com
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Retail and Wholesale Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Zacks.com
Should Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
DJD - Free Report) was launched on 12/16/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market. The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets over $302.74 million, making it one of the...
Zacks.com
Is FlexShares International Quality Dividend ETF (IQDF) a Strong ETF Right Now?
IQDF - Free Report) is a smart beta exchange traded fund launched on 04/12/2013. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market. Market cap weighted indexes offer a low-cost,...
Zacks.com
Top-Performing ETFs of Last Week
Wall Street was modestly upbeat last week. The S&P 500, the Dow Jones, the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 added 2.5%, 1.8%, 4.32% and 2.4% last week, respectively. The U.S. benchmark treasury yields were modest on most days last week. The week started with a 3.52% yield and ended at that level only while hitting a weekly low of 3.46%. The decline in the U.S. treasury yields triggered the stock market rally.
Zacks.com
Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Computer and Technology Stocks Now
Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
Zacks.com
Bear of the Day: Generac Holdings (GNRC)
GNRC - Free Report) . Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Generac Holdings is a manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial, and industrial generators.
Zacks.com
2 Beverage Stocks Poised to Outperform in Q4 Earnings
The Beverages industry has showcased resilient trends in recent months due to the recovery across markets and channels, robust demand for premium and high-quality products, market share growth, improved pricing, and a nag for innovative products. Investments in product innovations, premiumization and technology platforms bode well for players. These favorable trends are likely to have bolstered the top and bottom-line performances of beverage companies in the to-be-reported quarter.
Comments / 0