Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?
Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent. How many apples are grown in Washington each year?. Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion...
Bi-Partisan Bill Would Help WA Communities Hire Officers
Perhaps some of the legislators who were leaning more towards defunding law enforcement are taking notice. SB (senate bill) 5361 passes committee with Bi-Partisan support. A Republican-sponsored WA State Senate Bill has passed the major hurdle by making it out of the Senate Justice and Law Committee last Tuesday. According...
U.S. Navy Halting Some Dry Dock Ops in Washington State
The United States Navy announced yesterday that they are temporarily suspending operations at four dry docks in western Washington. The suspensions come on the heels of the results from a planned seismic study of the area, along with the study analysis. The seismic assessment, which was done as a part...
Who Are The 10 Most Terrible Killers in California State History?
Many believe that human nature is basically good. Others believe that human nature is inherently fallen and consistently subject to varying degrees of evil behavior. Evidence of the latter may be found by examining the murderous behaviors of some of the most treacherous killers in the history of the State of California.
Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?
Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
Wapato Man Arrested in Oregon For Large Drug Haul
(Klamath Falls, OR) -- A Wapato man is under arrest in Southern Oregon after state police there stopped his SUV and found a large haul of drugs. This happened back on January 18th when authorities pulled over an SUV near Klamath Falls, about 25 miles north of the California State Line. Troopers noticed indications there was criminal activity and found 10 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 3 pounds of suspected heroin, and 1.4 pounds of suspected counterfeit pills containing fentanyl during a search of the vehicle.
Watch As WA State Airplane Giant Boeing Delivers the Last 747 [VIDEO]
It's the end of an era in Washington State as the final 747 is delivered wrapping up an extraordinary legacy for Boeing. As long as I've been alive, there's been a Boeing 747 in the skies and the final 747 is set to be delivered to Atlas Air, the largest 747 airline fleet in the world. The 747 final sendoffs video stream is going to be live and you can observe starting at 1 PM.
