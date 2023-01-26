ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allan Hancock College hosts Blood Drive at their Santa Maria Campus

By Christina Rodriguez
 4 days ago
SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Allan Hancock College hosted a two-day blood drive event at their Santa Maria Campus this Wednesday and Thursday.

Today was the last day to donate blood to anyone eligible in the Santa Maria community.

Some of the medical staff we spoke to say the blood donation levels are low on the Central Coast.

Staff said on Wednesday they received a total of 14 donations.

Thursday they continued their blood donation efforts from 10 am to 2 p.m.

Vitalant Blood Donation organization does state on its website that there is a critical blood shortage.

Staff said donations help patients in emergency rooms, in ICU, and with long-term illnesses such as cancer.

To find out if you are eligible to donate you can visit the Vitalant website.

For more on Today's Blood drive stay tuned on your news channel at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

