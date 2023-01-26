ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Steve Wilks' attorney 'shocked and disturbed' over Panthers' HC decision

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVwDH_0kSYsJXk00

The Carolina Panthers and the NFL may be hearing from an attorney.

Shortly after the team announced they’d hired Frank Reich as their new head coach, Wigdor Law—the legal representation for Steve Wilks—made an announcement of their own. The firm was none too pleased with the decision from the franchise and owner David Tepper, especially given what their client had done this past season.

Wilks was named the Panthers’ interim coach on Oct. 10, following the dismissal of Matt Rhule. From there, the 53-year-old Charlotte native revived the team and its fan base—dragging a once 1-4 squad to the doorstep of an improbable NFC South title.

Nonetheless, Tepper and his braintrust set out—very early on—to find an offensive-minded coach to eventually fill the position on a full-time level. That coach, of course, eventually ended up being Reich.

In early April of 2022, Wilks joined fellow African-American coach Brian Flores in his discrimination lawsuit against the NFL. His one-year tenure as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 raised many questions about the organization’s true intentions of hiring Wilks.

His complaint in the lawsuit reads as follows:

“Mr. Wilks was replaced by a white coach, Kliff Kingsbury, who had no prior NFL coaching experience and was coming off of multiple losing seasons as a Head Coach at Texas Tech. Mr. Kingsbury, armed with quarterback Kyler Murray, has been given a much longer leash than Mr. Wilks and, to his credit, has succeeded. That said, Mr. Wilks, given the same opportunity afforded to Mr. Kingsbury, surely would have succeeded as well.”

Wilks, per NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero, plans on coaching elsewhere after losing out to Reich in Carolina.

Comments / 16

Ronnie Chrisp
3d ago

Wilks earned that spot. Turned that team completely around when everyone wrote them off after the CMC trade. He deserved a full season shot

Reply
7
John Whitfield
3d ago

I have been calling this sincethe cam Newton rehire. David tepper is a bummer. he is borderline racist now. instead of a fan favorite as well as players. he hires a fired head coach? I just want to win. but Jesus David... what did you see as 2e try to fix a QB problem? (#DTepperistheproblem)

Reply(1)
2
Thomas Brinkley
3d ago

I am not surprised at all. We take our lickins and keep on ticket. You lose some you win some , but you fight to live to see another day. Keep your head up coach.#Keepounding.💪

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers

The Carolina Panthers this week announced the hiring of Frank Reich as their head coach. Reich did a very good job during his four-plus seasons as the Indianapolis Colts’ head coach, so the hiring is a strong one by the NFC South club. But the team faced some questions about the hiring thanks to a... The post Frank Reich’s daughter addresses her hiring by Panthers appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers great Greg Olsen: People forget just how good Cam Newton was

Carolina Panthers great Greg Olsen caught some strays this past week. And now, he’s firing back. With the Cam Newton-Josh Allen comparisons making their annual appearance following last weekend’s elimination of the Buffalo Bills, Olsen was needlessly dragged into the discourse. It was the following tweet, in fact, that caught the attention of many—including the tight end himself:
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Panthers looking to make another splash coaching hire

While his three-year stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos didn’t go particularly well, Vic Fangio has long had a reputation as one of the NFL’s top defensive minds. Frank Reich, the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, reportedly wants to add Fangio to his coaching staff.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will almost certainly end up as the most dangerous postseason duo in NFL history

With the way matters are unfolding, by the time the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce hang up their shoulder pads, they will likely be the greatest playoff duo in NFL playoff history. One key play during Kansas City’s latest AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday exemplified the magic these two superstars create when the lights are brightest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Vance Joseph out as HC candidate for Cardinals?

Vance Joseph, defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals for the last four seasons, has been one of the candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury as head coach. He was interviewed Wednesday of last week following the hiring of new general manager Monto Ossenfort. However, while a recent report from ESPN suggested...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy