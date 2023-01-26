ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Almada relishes World Cup win, looks forward to MLS season

First, he cried with joy and shared the news with his family. Then, Thiago Almada needed to catch a plane. Quickly. The Atlanta United midfielder was called up to Argentina's World Cup squad as an injury replacement mere days before the team's opening game.
The Associated Press

FIFA bans 4 Uruguay players for disorder at World Cup

ZURICH (AP) — FIFA banned Uruguay players Fernando Muslera and José María Giménez for four games each on Friday for aggressively confronting match officials when the team was eliminated from the World Cup last month. Veterans Edinson Cavani and Diego Godín must also serve one-game bans...
CBS Sports

Copa America returns to U.S. in 2024 as part of new partnership between Concacaf and CONMEBOL

CONMENBOL and Concacaf have signed a strategic agreement that will impact the national teams as well as club teams in both federations. The 2024 Copa America will be played in the United States. This international tournament will offer time to prepare for the 2026 World Cup which will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The United States last hosted Copa America in 2016.
NBC Sports

USMNT battles to draw against Colombia to close out January camp

Interim USMNT boss Anthony Hudson saw his youthful and MLS-heavy side draw 0-0 with Colombia on Saturday as they closed out their January camp. Paxten Aaronson went close twice in the first half, while Matthew Hoppe was also played in but couldn’t get enough power on his effort. Walker Zimmerman came close to winning it in the second half but he got his header all wrong from close range as the cross was just behind him. Jesus Ferreira was also set up in the box but he was crowded out.
The Guardian

Copa América 2024 to be played in the United States with 16 teams

Next year’s Copa América will be played in the United States and will include six Concacaf teams. South American soccer body Conmebol said Friday its 10 national teams will play the tournament out of their region after a deal with the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean.
sportszion.com

Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States

The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
NBC Sports

2024 Copa America to be played in USA

The United States will host the 2024 Copa America, which will once again feature six guest nations as part of a new “strategic collaboration agreement” announced by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF on Friday. Copa America last came to the U.S., in the summer of 2016 for Copa America Centenario,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy