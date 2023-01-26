Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Experience the Wonders of the Oregon Coast: A Day Trip from Portland!Travel the Oregon Coast and MorePortland, OR
The richest person in Portland is giving away billionsAsh JurbergPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Mayor Wheeler issues emergency declaration, Oregon Truffle Festival kicks off this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
WVNews
Almada relishes World Cup win, looks forward to MLS season
First, he cried with joy and shared the news with his family. Then, Thiago Almada needed to catch a plane. Quickly. The Atlanta United midfielder was called up to Argentina's World Cup squad as an injury replacement mere days before the team's opening game.
Sporting News
USMNT winners & losers from January camp: Slonina, Vazquez, others impress as 2026 World Cup cycle begins
January USMNT camp is an annual opportunity for young prospects and domestic veterans to gain valuable experience at the national team level. This year, it felt as if the two-week camp had added importance as the 2026 World Cup cycle began in earnest. Ahead of the U.S. hosting to the...
FIFA bans 4 Uruguay players for disorder at World Cup
ZURICH (AP) — FIFA banned Uruguay players Fernando Muslera and José María Giménez for four games each on Friday for aggressively confronting match officials when the team was eliminated from the World Cup last month. Veterans Edinson Cavani and Diego Godín must also serve one-game bans...
CBS Sports
Copa America returns to U.S. in 2024 as part of new partnership between Concacaf and CONMEBOL
CONMENBOL and Concacaf have signed a strategic agreement that will impact the national teams as well as club teams in both federations. The 2024 Copa America will be played in the United States. This international tournament will offer time to prepare for the 2026 World Cup which will take place in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The United States last hosted Copa America in 2016.
Anthony Hudson’s USA held to scoreless stalemate by Colombia in friendly
Sean Johnson kept his sixth career clean sheet, and four more US players made their senior international debuts as the men wrapped up their annual January training camp with a scoreless draw with Colombia on Saturday night. Interim head coach Anthony Hudson’s young US squad scored only one goal in...
NBC Sports
USMNT battles to draw against Colombia to close out January camp
Interim USMNT boss Anthony Hudson saw his youthful and MLS-heavy side draw 0-0 with Colombia on Saturday as they closed out their January camp. Paxten Aaronson went close twice in the first half, while Matthew Hoppe was also played in but couldn’t get enough power on his effort. Walker Zimmerman came close to winning it in the second half but he got his header all wrong from close range as the cross was just behind him. Jesus Ferreira was also set up in the box but he was crowded out.
Copa América 2024 to be played in the United States with 16 teams
Next year’s Copa América will be played in the United States and will include six Concacaf teams. South American soccer body Conmebol said Friday its 10 national teams will play the tournament out of their region after a deal with the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean.
Football Australia announce Graham Arnold will coach the Socceroos to the 2026 World Cup
FIFA World Cup hero Graham Arnold will continue on as Socceroos coach after guiding the Australians out of the group stage for the just the second time in history - but not everyone is impressed
sportszion.com
Lionel Messi’s Argentina to defend their Copa America title in United States
The United States will host the 2024 Copa América and will likely participate in the tournament, as six teams from the Confederation of North, Central American, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) have been invited to compete. The South American soccer governing body, Conmebol, made the announcement on Friday, citing...
South America will hold prestigious Copa America tournament in the United States in 2024
Concacaf and Conmebol will stage three tournaments together in 2024: Copa America, a women's Gold Cup and a final four-style event for club teams
NBC Sports
2024 Copa America to be played in USA
The United States will host the 2024 Copa America, which will once again feature six guest nations as part of a new “strategic collaboration agreement” announced by CONMEBOL and CONCACAF on Friday. Copa America last came to the U.S., in the summer of 2016 for Copa America Centenario,...
Comments / 0