TV Fanatic
The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Long Long Time
Tess's death was just the set-up for the heartache we endured on The Last of Us Season 1 Episode 3. It's rare for a TV series to be able to introduce multiple characters in a single episode and make you care deeply for them when they die in the same installment.
TV Fanatic
Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Actress on The Addams Family, Dies at 64
Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died. According to Variety, the actress died Saturday of a stroke. Writer and producer Laura Jacobsen shared news of Loring's death on Facebook. "It is with great sadness that I report the death of...
Why Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Usually Gets His Way When Dealing With Network Executives
While many would agree that the show "Family Guy" is known for its hilarious characters and side-splitting cutaways, there is no denying that the animated series is not afraid to push the limits of comedy. Despite putting out jokes that may potentially rub people the wrong way, the cartoon's creator Seth MacFarlane rarely receives any interference from those above his pay grade.
‘Somebody Feed Phil’ Renewed For Season 7 By Netflix
Netflix has ordered a seventh season of one of its longest-running docuseries, Somebody Feed Phil, created and hosted by Emmy winner Phil Rosenthal. The series, whose sixth season was released in October 2022, will once again follow the Everybody Loves Raymond creator on his culinary adventures as he takes in the local cuisine and cultures of cities around the world. Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story 'Glass Onion' Claims Title Of Most-Viewed Film In A Week On Nielsen U.S. Streaming Charts; 'Yellowstone' Has Its First Billion-Minute Week Related Story Joe Cornish Talks Netflix Ghost Hunter Series 'Lockwood &...
The Simpsons to pass 800 episodes with season 35 and 36 renewal
America's favorite family is here to stay
James Arness’ Real-Life Wife Played a Gypsy on ‘Gunsmoke’ Twice
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' real-life wife starred on two episodes of the Western television show credited in the role of a Gypsy.
‘NCIS’ Legend David McCallum Said He Doesn’t Think the Show ‘Makes Sense’ Anymore
NCIS has been through its fair share of cast changes over the years, including seeing Mark Harmon and Pauley Perrette leave. Of course, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have escaped the NCIS world themselves. It might leave one to think that NCIS isn’t the same show it was when it started back in 2003 on CBS. David McCallum, who plays Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard on the show, is still around. His appearances have not been as many as in earlier seasons.
Adam Rich’s death, Fred Savage’s firing: Child sitcom stars from 70s, 80s then and now
In light of sitcom actor Adam Rich's death, Fox News Digital investigates what happened to some other child stars of the 70s and 80s including Fred Savage and Alfonso Ribeiro.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
Mark Harmon May Have Left in Season 19, But He Remains a Major Part of ‘NCIS’ Well Into Season 20
Mark Harmon said goodbye to Leroy Jethro Gibbs in episode 4 of season 19 after playing the character for more than 400 episodes.
Annie Wersching Remembered: 24 Costar Kiefer Sutherland, Many Others Pay Tribute to the Late Actress
Former costars and producers are paying tribute following the news of Annie Wersching’s death on Sunday at the age of 45. Kiefer Sutherland, who played Jack Bauer opposite Wersching’s Renee Walker in Seasons 7 and 8 of Fox’s 24, tweeted that the actress was “one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend.” He added: “My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was.” Wersching played Julia Brasher opposite Titus Welliver’s Harry Bosch in the Amazon series Bosch. Welliver said in a tweet: “There are no...
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
NME
Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
Furious NCIS: Los Angeles fans slam decision to end show after season 14 – & CBS viewers are all saying the same thing
FANS of NCIS: Los Angeles have slammed executives' decision to end the program after 14 seasons. Social media was ablaze with fury after the cancellation as cast members say their emotional goodbyes to the iconic primetime military drama. CBS execs decided to pull the plug on one of their longest-running...
TV Fanatic
Fire Country Season 1 Episode 12 Review: Two Pink Lines
After working so hard not to give in to their attraction and desire for each other, Bode and Gabriella found themselves in a tough hot spot on Fire Country Season 1 Episode 12. Sharon returned to work just as the firehouse welcomed a new probie. Freddy learned he was dad,...
Popculture
'Bob Hearts Abishola' Season 5 Officially Happening at CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola will be back for a fifth season. CBS renewed the series on Wednesday, after picking up The Neighborhood for Season 6. The sitcoms are paired together on Mondays, with The Neighborhood at 8 p.m. ET and Bob Hearts Abishola following at 8:30 p.m. ET. The series stars...
‘Night Court’ Revival Sets Guest Stars Including Pete Holmes, Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick
NBC’s upcoming “Night Court” revival has set a new slate of guest stars including Melissa Villaseñor, Faith Ford, Pete Holmes, Kurt Fuller, Stephanie Weir, Lyric Lewis, Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski. The news came during NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association’s winter 2023 press tour, where star and executive producer Melissa Rauch called “Night Court” a “newboot” of the original, which ran on NBC from 1984 to 1992 and starred Harry Anderson as judge Harry T. Stone. Along with announcing the new guest stars, with character details yet to be announced, producers said during the “Night Court” panel that they would...
HBO's The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2 After Just 2 Episodes
You haven't seen the last of The Last of Us. Despite only airing two episodes so far, HBO has officially renewed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's video game adaptation for a second season. Executive producer and co-creator Craig Mazin celebrated the news in a statement. "I'm so grateful to [fellow...
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
