RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The UTRGV baseball season felt one step closer on Friday, and not just because the Vaqueros were holding their full team practice of the season. Three and a half hours before holding a scrimmage, the Vaqueros got their first look at their newly renovated clubhouse. The most important upgrades include new lockers with padded seating, tile flooring with a UTRGV logo painted in the middle, dynamic graphics and signage, and a fueling area for student-athletes.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO