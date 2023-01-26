Read full article on original website
Indoor Track & Field Wraps Up Competition at Texas Tech Open
LUBBOCK – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros indoor track & field team wrapped up the Texas Tech Open on Saturday with freshman Symoria Adkins making her second entry into the program record books and senior Edinburg North alum Tristan Pena and freshman McAllen Memorial alum Sebastian Salinas both earning top-10 finishes in the men's mile.
UTRGV Athletics Finishes 10th in Fall 2022 NCAA Team Works Community Service Challenge
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) student-athletes display a commitment to service every day, and on Wednesday UTRGV Athletics was announced as the No. 10 department among all NCAA Division I programs for community service involvement in the Fall 2022 NCAA Team Works Community Service Challenge through Helper Helper.
Women's Basketball Falls Short at Sam Houston
HUNTSVILLE – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women's basketball team battled in the fourth quarter but fell 70-65 to the Sam Houston Bearkats on Saturday at Johnson Coliseum. Sophomore Deborah Ogayemi led the Vaqueros (7-12, 1-7 WAC) with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and...
Men's Tennis Falls to Lamar
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's tennis team was defeated 4-3 by the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday to complete a weather-suspended non-conference match at the Orville Cox Tennis Center. The match was tied 3-3 after UTRGV (3-4) picked up singles wins...
Men's Basketball Treats Sellout Crowd to Big Win
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – In front of a boisterous sellout crowd of 2,606, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team beat the California Baptist University Lancers 64-58 on Saturday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse, snapping the Lancers' three-game winning streak. Sophomore Will Johnston led the...
Baseball Upgrades Clubhouse Ahead of First Practice
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The UTRGV baseball season felt one step closer on Friday, and not just because the Vaqueros were holding their full team practice of the season. Three and a half hours before holding a scrimmage, the Vaqueros got their first look at their newly renovated clubhouse. The most important upgrades include new lockers with padded seating, tile flooring with a UTRGV logo painted in the middle, dynamic graphics and signage, and a fueling area for student-athletes.
