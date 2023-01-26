Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston LocationDianna CarneyKingston, MA
Former MLB All Star TradedOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Boston T Riders Unhappy with Winter Outages Across 3 LinesBR RogersBoston, MA
Related
NECN
Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury
The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
‘The most dark, black hole you can imagine’: Massachusetts moms open up about postpartum experiences
BOSTON — The tragedy in Duxbury involving a mother of three accused of killing her three children has opened up a dialogue about the mental health struggles that many new mothers face. According to the Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, one in five women will experience a mental health...
WCVB
Kai Leigh Harriott, woman paralyzed by bullet at 3, talks about forgiveness in wake of Duxbury tragedy
A woman paralyzed by a stray bullet as a child is weighing in on the power and meaning of forgiveness in the wake of a Duxbury father and husband's plea after his wife was accused in the deaths of their three children. Patrick Clancy released a statement alluding to Lindsay...
wgbh.org
What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?
The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
Husband of woman charged in children’s deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is being charged in connection with the deaths of their three young children shared a statement about the incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made the statement Saturday. “The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them […]
Acushnet Community Plans Heartwarming Event for Struggling Young Boy
Last week, a 7-year-old Acushnet boy’s unexpected battle with a brain tumor made headlines as friends and families shared the story of Porter Guillemette. After hearing about Porter’s struggle, Acushnet is organizing a fundraiser that will bring the town and the rest of the SouthCoast together to help one family get through an incredibly tough time.
NECN
Fundraiser for Father of Duxbury Children Approaching $1 Million Donation Goal
An online fundraiser has raised nearly $1 million in a matter of days to support Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who died last week, two of whom allegedly at the hands of their mother. The couple's infant child died Friday, after being hospitalized following last Tuesday's incident at the family's South Shore home, authorities announced.
WCVB
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
WCVB
Deaths of Duxbury children spark conversation about mental health treatment
BOSTON — Doctors in Massachusetts are reminding people who are experiencing mental health struggles that they do not need to be in crisis to receive treatment following the deaths of two children in Duxbury. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said first responders found three children unconscious and suffering...
WCVB
Four of 20 most expensive US counties for infant care are in Massachusetts, DOL data shows
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New data from the U.S. Department of Labor won't come as a surprise to parents of young children in Massachusetts: It reveals that child care prices here are among the highest in the nation. The median cost for infant center care in both Middlesex and Norfolk...
WCVB
Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'
“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
Norwell father to walk across country to raise autism awareness
NORWELL - Mike McKenna is on a mission for his son. "I would do anything for him," McKenna said. He's talking about 21-year-old Michael McKenna who has severe autism. The Norwell dad is heading out west to begin his 2700-mile trek across the country. "I am walking from Santa Monica Pier in California to Jacksonville Beach, Florida," McKenna said. His mission is to raise awareness to autism and to be a voice for his son who is non-verbal. "I am doing it to be an ambassador for autism. To introduce my son to the world because he's non-verbal...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts husband of Lindsay Clancy releases statement after losing his three young children
Patrick Clancy, who has lost his three young children this week in Duxbury and his wife is facing charges, has released a statement through a GoFundMe fundraiser that has raised $600,000 as of this writing in just two days. The statement is as follows:. Thank you all for your love...
WCVB
Coyotes more likely to attack larger dogs during mating season, Massachusetts experts warn
NAHANT, Mass. — Wildlife experts in Massachusetts are warning pet owners to be extra vigilant with coyote mating season underway. Coyotes will prey on cats and smaller dogs year-round, but experts say they are more likely to attack larger dogs during mating season. "They're territorial and in the mating...
Tufts Medical Discontinues Labor & Delivery Training Agreement With MetroWest Medical Center
FRAMINGHAM – Tufts Medical Center has discontinued its labor & delivery residency program with MetroWest Medical Center. “We made the decision to discontinue our labor and delivery training agreement with MetroWest Medical Center (MWMC), effective January 19, 2023,” said a Tufts Medical spokesperson. “We look forward to working...
WCVB
Woburn files injunction to end teacher strike
Classes were canceled Monday for thousands of students in Woburn, Massachusetts, as 550 educators go on strike. As of 5 p.m., no announcement has been made about Tuesday classes.
WCVB
Classes canceled as teachers go on strike in Woburn, Massachusetts
WOBURN, Mass. — Classes are canceled Monday for thousands of students in Woburn, Massachusetts, as 550 educators go on strike. It has not yet been announced if there will be classes on Tuesday. Negotiations started on Sunday at 10 a.m., but after about eight hours, the school committee and...
WCVB
Submit a question for Superintendent Skipper
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper will be on CityLine, on Sunday, February 12 at noon. We are inviting BPS students to submit a questions for her to answer during our 5 Words of Less segment. Supt. Skipper will have to answer the question in 5...
WCVB
Two teens arrested after 3 students stabbed at playground near Boston school
BOSTON — Two teenagers are facing charges after three TechBoston students were stabbed Monday at a Dorchester playground. The stabbings happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the Roberts Playground, which is adjacent to TechBoston Academy but not part of school property. Boston Police said 18-year-old Deionte Wall, of Dorchester,...
Comments / 10