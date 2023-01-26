NORWELL - Mike McKenna is on a mission for his son. "I would do anything for him," McKenna said. He's talking about 21-year-old Michael McKenna who has severe autism. The Norwell dad is heading out west to begin his 2700-mile trek across the country. "I am walking from Santa Monica Pier in California to Jacksonville Beach, Florida," McKenna said. His mission is to raise awareness to autism and to be a voice for his son who is non-verbal. "I am doing it to be an ambassador for autism. To introduce my son to the world because he's non-verbal...

