ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury

The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
wgbh.org

What would happen if Lindsay Clancy claims insanity in Duxbury case?

The tragic case of a Duxbury woman who appears to have killed all three of her children last week has generated worldwide attention. It has also prompted questions about why this happened in the first place, and what the appropriate legal consequences should be. Northeastern law professor and GBH legal analyst Daniel Medwed joined GBH's Morning Edition co-hosts Paris Alston and Jeremy Siegel to discuss the case. This transcript has been lightly edited.
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WPRI 12 News

Husband of woman charged in children’s deaths shares statement

DUXBURY, Mass. (WPRI) — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is being charged in connection with the deaths of their three young children shared a statement about the incident that happened at their Duxbury home.  Patrick Clancy made the statement Saturday. “The shock and pain is excruciating and relentless. I’m constantly reminded of them […]
DUXBURY, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Community Plans Heartwarming Event for Struggling Young Boy

Last week, a 7-year-old Acushnet boy’s unexpected battle with a brain tumor made headlines as friends and families shared the story of Porter Guillemette. After hearing about Porter’s struggle, Acushnet is organizing a fundraiser that will bring the town and the rest of the SouthCoast together to help one family get through an incredibly tough time.
ACUSHNET, MA
NECN

Fundraiser for Father of Duxbury Children Approaching $1 Million Donation Goal

An online fundraiser has raised nearly $1 million in a matter of days to support Patrick Clancy, the father of the three Duxbury children who died last week, two of whom allegedly at the hands of their mother. The couple's infant child died Friday, after being hospitalized following last Tuesday's incident at the family's South Shore home, authorities announced.
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Deaths of Duxbury children spark conversation about mental health treatment

BOSTON — Doctors in Massachusetts are reminding people who are experiencing mental health struggles that they do not need to be in crisis to receive treatment following the deaths of two children in Duxbury. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said first responders found three children unconscious and suffering...
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

Mass. psychiatrist after Duxbury tragedy: 'You're not alone'

“You’re not alone”: A young mother is now accused of killing her two young children, and critically injuring her baby at their home in Duxbury. Dr. Manuel Pacheco, a psychiatrist at Tufts Medical Center talks about mental health issues that can contribute to tragedies.
DUXBURY, MA
CBS Boston

Norwell father to walk across country to raise autism awareness

NORWELL - Mike McKenna is on a mission for his son. "I would do anything for him," McKenna said. He's talking about 21-year-old Michael McKenna who has severe autism. The Norwell dad is heading out west to begin his 2700-mile trek across the country. "I am walking from Santa Monica Pier in California to Jacksonville Beach, Florida," McKenna said. His mission is to raise awareness to autism and to be a voice for his son who is non-verbal. "I am doing it to be an ambassador for autism. To introduce my son to the world because he's non-verbal...
NORWELL, MA
WCVB

Classes canceled as teachers go on strike in Woburn, Massachusetts

WOBURN, Mass. — Classes are canceled Monday for thousands of students in Woburn, Massachusetts, as 550 educators go on strike. It has not yet been announced if there will be classes on Tuesday. Negotiations started on Sunday at 10 a.m., but after about eight hours, the school committee and...
WOBURN, MA
WCVB

Submit a question for Superintendent Skipper

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper will be on CityLine, on Sunday, February 12 at noon. We are inviting BPS students to submit a questions for her to answer during our 5 Words of Less segment. Supt. Skipper will have to answer the question in 5...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Two teens arrested after 3 students stabbed at playground near Boston school

BOSTON — Two teenagers are facing charges after three TechBoston students were stabbed Monday at a Dorchester playground. The stabbings happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. at the Roberts Playground, which is adjacent to TechBoston Academy but not part of school property. Boston Police said 18-year-old Deionte Wall, of Dorchester,...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy