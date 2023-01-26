Read full article on original website
Albany Recreation and Parks offers 'Day to Shine'
ALBANY — The Albany Recreation and Parks Department is offering “A Day to Shine” for area students with a Tuesday dance at the Albany Civic Center. The dance is open to special needs children in the community and will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. The event is free for children grades 4-12 and will include activities, dancing, music and encouraging words from a speaker.
thomasu.edu
Georgia Poetry Circuit’s Taylor to visit TU Feb. 7
Thomas University will welcome poet Courtney Faye Taylor to campus on Tuesday, Feb. 7, for a presentation as part of the Georgia Poetry Circuit and Arts for the Community at Thomas University (ACTU). Courtney Faye Taylor is the author of “Concentrate,” a book of poems that won the Cave Canem...
New Phoebe CEO adapting well to hospital, community
ALBANY — Given the arc of her career trajectory, Deborah Angerami probably could have had her pick of jobs and locations had she taken the time to extensively explore her opportunities. But Angerami is where she wants to be, thank you, and she’s been able to hit the ground...
100 Black Men of Tallahassee bonds with young men with mentorship program
The 100 Black Men hosts mentoring events every Saturday and encourages kids of all ages to attend and build a strong connection.
WALB 10
Valdosta-Lowndes County community getting expansion in arts through planned building
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The sign on the corner of Webster and North Ashley Streets in Valdosta marks the expansion in the life of the arts in the Valdosta-Lowndes community. The Turner Center is the future home of the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station. The Turner Center plans to break ground on the 10,000 sq. ft. community resource at 512 N. Ashley St. in summer 2023.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
FSU NURSING PROFESSOR NAMED 2023 PRESIDENTIAL LEADERSHIP SCHOLAR
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. January 26, 21023 — A Florida State University faculty member will join a unique network of leaders making a difference in the world. Associate Professor Eugenia Millender, co-founder and co-director of the Center of Population Sciences for Health Equity in the College of Nursing, is one of 60 scholars who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ (PLS) eighth annual class.
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
HBCU rescinds scholarship offer to QB recruit who rapped N-word
A historically black college has rescinded the scholarship offer the football program made to an infamous recruit. Marcus Stokes is rated as a 4-star recruit by 247 Sports and was committed previously to Florida. But they dropped him after he released a video where he was seen using the N-word while rapping along to a... The post HBCU rescinds scholarship offer to QB recruit who rapped N-word appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
tallahasseereports.com
BREAKING: Leon County School Board Member Alva Swafford Smith Releases Statement on Hanna Investigation
In response to the investigation into Superintendent Rocky Hanna by the Florida Department of Education, Leon County School Board member Alva Swafford Smith provided the following statement:. “Our Superintendents political diatribes and combativeness with the Governor have done nothing but reflect poorly on our district. Regardless of differences, our focus...
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
WALB 10
Albany State University coach issues statement following controversial football recruit offer
"I'm a servant of these young men and women and the coaches and the district." Sports Talk: 2023 College Football National Championship. Sports Talk: 2023 College Football National Championship. SOUTH GA MEDIA DAY. Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST. Sports Talk: 2023 College Football National Championship. CONVO WITH...
WALB 10
Colquitt Regional Medical Center offering free car seat checks for kids to avoid injuries
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Colquitt Regional Medical Center is putting on a free car seat check-in event to prevent injuries in the county. Correct seat, correct installation and correct use every time. If you follow these simple steps, it will help save your child’s life. “So, Colquitt Regional joined...
WALB 10
Albany’s Molson Coors brewery announces seasonal layoffs
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Molson Coors plant has issued a statement about layoffs due to seasonal production. According to a statement from the company, around 45 people will be laid off starting Jan. 30. The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period...
WALB 10
Valdosta community members respond to recent juvenile crime spree
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The issue of young kids using guns is top of mind once again after an 11-year-old was one of three teens arrested for aggravated assault. While the life of crime continues to lure young people into its deadly trap, some community members are speaking out on the continuous trend of gun violence and assaults committed by young people.
Priority RB Alvin Henderson discusses FSU after Junior Day
TALLAHASSEE -- Alvin Henderson, a high-priority running back in the 2025 recruiting cycle, visited Florida State for Saturday's Junior Day. The product of Elba, Ala. discussed his visit below. Henderson isn't currently ranked, but that won't be the case for too much longer for the rising junior. Henderson has picked...
Essence Cody talks making McDonald's All-American roster; VHS tops Richmond Hill
Valdosta High School star forward Essence Cody was one of just two from the state of Georgia selected to play in the 2023 McDonald's All-American girls basketball game.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Gold Leaf Hotel, Circa 1940, Hahira
This imposing structure at the crossroads of US Highway 41 and Main Street in downtown Hahira was built circa 1940-1941 to replace an earlier hotel lost to fire circa 1939. Dr. E. J. Smith was an early owner, and many of the rooms were initially rented to local teachers. Dr. Smith’s daughter, Dorothy Salter, later operated this hotel, and another property known as the Wal-Dot, which may have been a motel, with her husband. The old hotel was converted to apartments in the 1990s.
City of Thomasville announces upcoming street resurfacing projects
The City of Thomasville announced on Friday contractors will begin resurfacing several streets throughout the city, beginning Monday, Jan. 30.
Albany police seek rape suspect
ALBANY — The Albany Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a rape suspect. Anthony Latroy Reeves, 33, is accused of raping a sleeping victim, police said. His last known address was in the 1900 block of Keystone Avenue in Albany. It was a transformational day...
