Unsung: Mia Pierce attracts college offer despite lack of spotlight at Upper Columbia Academy

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
Related
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga teammates, coaches make case for Anton Watson – 'one of the defensive players of the year' – after Portland win
PORTLAND – Drew Timme’s production and impact through eight WCC games has given the senior forward a solid chance of repeating as conference player of the year. Bulldog players and coaches seem to be convinced another postseason award could be returning to Spokane this spring. Gonzaga’s team defense...
KHQ Right Now
Bundle up head to toe for only a couple more days!
The freezing weekend is close to an end, with one more bitter night and morning in the forecast before we see temperatures gradually rise back to normal throughout the week. Hats off to all of you who braved the cold Saturday and Sunday as we saw temperatures dip into the single digits and negatives overnight across the region. Hoping you all bundled up and stayed safe while we waited out this freezing cold front!
KHQ Right Now
Traffic reopened at I-90 on-ramp off of Sullivan in Spokane Valley following crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash that closed Sullivan on the I-90 westbound on-ramp in Spokane Valley for nearly two hours Sunday morning. The driver of a Dodge pickup truck was rescued by first responders after his truck overturned, and hospitalized with the...
KHQ Right Now
'Propane is their safest source of heat': Camp Hope leaders preparing homeless for frigid weekend temperatures
SPOKANE, Wash. - With temperatures reaching well below freezing this weekend, the need for warmth is booming, especially inside Camp Hope. “Go outside, walk from your front door to your car, it's very cold,” Julie Garcia said. “Imagine being out in that for 24 hours.”. Garcia, the head...
KHQ Right Now
Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl release statement on death of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash. - Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl have issued a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and the charging of five former Memphis police officers, promising to learn from the incident. "Please know that as Mayor and Police Chief we are paying attention, we are...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department asking for assistance in locating vulnerable 18-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bryan Collins has been located and is safe, according to the Spokane Police Department. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance locating 18-year-old Bryan Collins. Bryan was last seen on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. around 1000 W Chelan Ave. Bryan is Bryan is autistic...
KHQ Right Now
Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year's Eve identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year's Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to "gunshot wounds of the chest." The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide. At the...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
KHQ Right Now
Stevens County Sheriff's deputies arrest homicide suspect
COLVILLE, Wash. - Stevens County Sheriff's deputies along with US Border Patrol agents took suspect Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 on Jan. 28. Last Update: Jan. 28 at 4:55 p.m. The Colville Police Department (CPD) is searching for primary homicide suspect 35-year-old Ryan Van Pelt. The homicide occurred...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley Sheriff's Traffic Unit seeking public's help in fatal hit and run, vehicle vs. pedestrian crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Sheriff's Traffic Unit is investigating a fatal hit and run collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian and needs your help identifying the driver. The crash occurred around 9:40 to 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the 12800 block of east Sprague in Spokane...
KHQ Right Now
Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95
IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
Comments / 0