ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Unsung: Mia Pierce attracts college offer despite lack of spotlight at Upper Columbia Academy

By Keenan Gray For The Spokesman-Review
KHQ Right Now
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHQ Right Now

Bundle up head to toe for only a couple more days!

The freezing weekend is close to an end, with one more bitter night and morning in the forecast before we see temperatures gradually rise back to normal throughout the week. Hats off to all of you who braved the cold Saturday and Sunday as we saw temperatures dip into the single digits and negatives overnight across the region. Hoping you all bundled up and stayed safe while we waited out this freezing cold front!
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man killed in East Central Spokane on New Year's Eve identified

SPOKANE, Wash. - The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year's Eve has now been identified. According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to "gunshot wounds of the chest." The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide. At the...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies arrest erratic, armed suspect at Spokane Valley Walmart

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Valley Sheriff's Deputies (SVSD) arrested 31-year-old James Jennings after he was acting erratic while armed inside the Spokane Valley Walmart. According to SVSD, they responded after hearing reports of a man acting erratic, jumping on top of a car and attempting to light it on fire. Reports also said the suspect was armed with a handgun which police found to be a torch.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Stevens County Sheriff's deputies arrest homicide suspect

COLVILLE, Wash. - Stevens County Sheriff's deputies along with US Border Patrol agents took suspect Ryan Van Pelt into custody around 4:45 on Jan. 28. Last Update: Jan. 28 at 4:55 p.m. The Colville Police Department (CPD) is searching for primary homicide suspect 35-year-old Ryan Van Pelt. The homicide occurred...
COLVILLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Multiple people transported to hospital after crash on US 95

IDAHO. - The Idaho State Police (ISP) is investigating a crash that sent multiple people to the hospital with minor injuries. On Jan. 29 around 3:43 p.m., ISP responded to a crash on southbound US 95 near milepost 371 in Benewah County. Police say a Hyundai Elantra was driving southbound behind a Chevrolet Malibu when the Elantra failed to slow with traffic and rear-ended the other vehicle.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy