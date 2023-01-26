ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

247Sports

WSU rolls through No. 14/19 Arizona with huge 70-59 victory

THE TRAIN KEPT rolling for the Washington State women's basketball team on Sunday, as the Cougars upset No. 19/14 Arizona with a 70-59 victory in Tucson. Despite Charlisse Leger-Walker going 0 of 13, the Cougars completely shut down the Wildcat offense -- and found scoring across the lineup. WSU held Arizona to just 27.6 percent from two and just 7 of 24 on layups.
cougcenter.com

The ‘What If?’ moments in WSU athletics history

Good morning Coug fans. It’s time again to rip off something someone has already done and make it our own. It’s what we do now and then. This week, we get to use our imaginations, so give you head a shake and prepare to ponder. Paul Finebaum, the...
KTVB

WSU student found dead in dorm identified

PULLMAN, Wash. — A Washington State University (WSU) student was found dead in his dorm room on Jan. 22. The student was identified as 19-year-old Luke Morgan Tyler. WSU Police Chief Gary Jenkins confirmed that a student died over the weekend at WSU. Jenkins could not release the cause of death but said any assumptions are premature.
KREM2

Three Spokane restaurants named best in Washington by Seattle Met magazine

SPOKANE, Wash. — Three Spokane restaurants and one Pullman restaurant have been named among the best restaurants in Washington state by the Seattle Met magazine. Gander and Ryegrass, Inland Pacific Kitchen and Cochinito Taqueria in Spokane were listed amongst other top restaurants in Washington for their cuisine, drinks and dining experiences.
Big Country News

U of I President Appeals for Funding to Offset Costs Stemming From Student Murders

BOISE - University of Idaho President C. Scott Green made an emotional funding appeal Friday. Fighting back tears. Green urged legislative budget-writers to fund Gov. Brad Little’s $1 million request, designed to cover costs stemming from the Nov. 13 slayings of four U of I students. The money would cover increased Idaho State Police patrols, enhanced campus security and counseling services, among other costs.
bengalspurr.com

Golden Throne canceled due to new alliance

In a shocking turn of events, Clarkston and Lewiston high schools made a last-minute decision to cancel 2023’s annual Battle of the Golden Throne due to a newfound, mutual understanding of the trying circumstances that each school experiences. For decades, the authoritarian regimes presiding over the foreign affairs of...
uiargonaut.com

Our View: The media’s poor coverage is hurting Moscow

Non-local reporters have handled the homicides poorly. By this point everyone on campus has seen them. Reporters and sleuths alike coming into our community, trying to get the story. Folks like Nancy Grace setting up her show outside of the King Road house. We have seen a lot of terrible...
Big Country News

44-year-old Potlatch Man Sent to Prison for Raping an Underage Girl and Video Voyeurism

IDAHO - The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
247Sports

