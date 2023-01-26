Read full article on original website
California is last holdout on Colorado River water deal as deadline approaches
Six of the seven states that rely on Colorado River water have agreed on a model to cut use in the basin. The lone holdout is our Western neighbor. California has the largest allocation of river water and has not agreed to the model. Instead, state officials said they would release their own plan.
Cyber Ninjas still keeping the 2020 Arizona election audit documents secret
More than a year after the Cyber Ninjas finished their partisan review of the 2020 election in Maricopa County, new revelations are coming to light about the work they did and who paid for it. But many other documents the now-out-of-business firm has from its time in Arizona are still...
Arizona schools are facing a spending cap disaster. How did we get here?
Anyone paying attention to the Arizona education news lately has probably become familiar with a rather clunky phrase that has tremendous implications for Arizona schools: the aggregate expenditure limit. Arizona schools are facing this spending cap now. In fact, if lawmakers don’t act by March 1, schools won’t be able...
Arizona ranks near the middle for support of paid caregiving workforce
Earlier this month, a national nonprofit that studies the paid caregiving workforce ranked states on how they support these critical workers. Arizona is somewhere in the middle. There is some good news according to Lina Stepick who is with PHI, an advocacy group for direct care workers and their clients.
LGBTQ advocates push back on bill that would define drag as 'adult cabaret'
The state Senate judiciary committee will vote on a bill that would expand the definition of “adult cabaret” to include drag performances this week. LGBTQ advocates say that even if it doesn’t pass, SB 1028 promotes harmful attitudes toward drag performers and events. Jeanne Woodbury is the...
What Arizona lawmakers are talking about this week: Taxes, school spending and more
A number of big issues will be up for debate at the Arizona Capitol this week, from taxes to school spending. With The Show for a look at what to expect in the coming days at the Legislature is Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services.
