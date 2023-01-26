ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona schools are facing a spending cap disaster. How did we get here?

Anyone paying attention to the Arizona education news lately has probably become familiar with a rather clunky phrase that has tremendous implications for Arizona schools: the aggregate expenditure limit. Arizona schools are facing this spending cap now. In fact, if lawmakers don’t act by March 1, schools won’t be able...
Arizona ranks near the middle for support of paid caregiving workforce

Earlier this month, a national nonprofit that studies the paid caregiving workforce ranked states on how they support these critical workers. Arizona is somewhere in the middle. There is some good news according to Lina Stepick who is with PHI, an advocacy group for direct care workers and their clients.
