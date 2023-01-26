NBA star LeBron James was among the first to react to newly-released footage of the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols on Friday (27 January).The unarmed 29-year-old died three days after being beaten by five Memphis Police officers who, yesterday, were all charged with second-degree murder.In the footage, Nichols is pursued, punched and pepper-sprayed. The officers are later seen bragging about punching him.You can follow live updates following the video’s release here.President Joe Biden called the video “horrific” and said it was a “painful reminder” of the fear Black and Brown Americans face regularly, while calling for peaceful demonstrations.James first...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO