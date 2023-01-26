Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Want assistance to pay for housing? Apply for Housing Choice Voucher Program for Chicago families and disabled peopleMark StarChicago, IL
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can applyMark StarIllinois State
Will the fast food chain famous for biscuits and thickburgers open a location in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022Adam and MadalynChicago, IL
Related
Why Malcolm Brogdon asked the Milwaukee Bucks to stop their Rookie of the Year campaign for him
Malcolm Brogdon's performance over the years reveals that his Rookie of the Year award is not a fluke.
Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle
An ex-NBA star faces a lawsuit after getting involved in an altercation at Sunday’s NFL playoff game between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers. Matt Barnes faces a lawsuit after the former NBA champion allegedly got into it with his fiancée’s ex-husband. TMZ reported about the lawsuit on Friday afternoon. Fox News wrote, “David Read more... The post Ex-NBA champion faces huge legal battle appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Lakers News: Rui Hachimura Is The Best NBA Player In This Defensive Category
The newest LA roster addition could have some upside.
Kyrie Irving's New Message Calls for "Black Revolution"
Kyrie Irving wrote "Black Revolution" on his Nike shoes before the Brooklyn Nets played the Detroit Pistons.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
Klay Thompson Revealed He Endlessly Watched The Video Of Kobe Bryant Calling Him A 'Stone Cold Killer'
What was actually a compliment from Bryant, later served as the biggest mode of inspiration for Thompson.
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball
Glen “Big Baby” Davis has officially returned to basketball as a [checks notes] … head coach. The Charlotte Purple Jackets announced on Friday that they have hired the former NBA big man Davis to be their next head coach. The Purple Jackets are a team in The Basketball League, an independent professional league that goes... The post Big Baby Davis lands interesting new job in basketball appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Reveals He Couldn't Drink, Smoke, And Gamble Like Michael Jordan
Magic Johnson is one of the greatest players to have played in the NBA, and despite his stellar achievements, he revealed that his competitor, Michael Jordan was one of the strongest athletes in the NBA, and for good measure, explained why. Jordan getting his props from Johnson isn’t without reason....
Scottie Pippen Explained Why He Wasn't In The Original Space Jam With Michael Jordan
Scottie Pippen couldn't be a part of the original Space Jam movie and a couple of years ago, he revealed the reason.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum sparks controversy with T-shirt choice ahead of Lakers game
If Jayson Tatum wanted to get people talking before Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers, he certainly succeeded. The Boston Celtics star Tatum arrived to the game wearing a controversial outfit. He showed up in a T-shirt of the late Kobe Bryant … wearing Celtics gear. The image depicted on the shirt was a real one from when Bryant worked out for the Celtics before he was drafted in 1996.
‘Our own worst enemy’: LeBron James leads reactions to Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage
NBA star LeBron James was among the first to react to newly-released footage of the deadly arrest of Tyre Nichols on Friday (27 January).The unarmed 29-year-old died three days after being beaten by five Memphis Police officers who, yesterday, were all charged with second-degree murder.In the footage, Nichols is pursued, punched and pepper-sprayed. The officers are later seen bragging about punching him.You can follow live updates following the video’s release here.President Joe Biden called the video “horrific” and said it was a “painful reminder” of the fear Black and Brown Americans face regularly, while calling for peaceful demonstrations.James first...
Lakers News: Kendrick Nunn Reacts To Kendrick Nunn Trade
The ex-LA guard was shipped out to D.C. as part of the Rui Hachimura deal.
3 free agents bats the Chicago Cubs should consider
As the rumors have come in that the Chicago Cubs aren't done adding, we can rule out any major-league signing in terms of offense. The Cubs have just enough money to sign a back end of the bullpen reliever and keep enough under the first tier of the luxury tax to add at the trade deadline. That doesn't mean, however, that the Cubs can't add bats on minor-league deals and hopefully find some cost-effective production.
Yardbarker
Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls Could Move Andre Drummond
Andre Drummond is a former All-Star that is well-known for his rebounding ability. He is currently a member of the Chicago Bulls and has averaged 6.1 PPG and 6.6 RPG this season while shooting 61.0% from the field. Even though he is a solid role player, it seems as though...
Comments / 0