Bani Abidi's visual piece Flailing Barriers is made up of roadblocks — the kind you would see blocking a street or train tracks. Captured in vibrant red and yellow against empty white space, each barrier gives a distinct impression of movement. The work reminded writer Dipika Mukherjee of her poem "Generations." It starts with a poetic invocation to the goddess Durga, then weaves together the story of three generations of Bengali women — the multidimensional flailing barriers they encounter throughout life.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO