WMBF
Victim of Marion County shooting dies of injuries, officials say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person who was shot earlier this month in the Pee Dee has died, according to authorities. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said the victim of the Jan. 9 incident on Danny Drive has since succumbed to their injuries, according to their family. Their identity has not been released.
WMBF
Newborn baby found dead next to East Rockingham railroad tracks
EAST ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (WBTV) - A newborn baby was found dead Thursday next to railroad tracks in East Rockingham, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said a person called in around 2 p.m. saying they found a baby next to the railroad tracks between South Street and 9th Avenue. Deputies and EMS found the baby dead.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge held to support Special Olympics South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite a colder start to the weekend in Myrtle Beach, a number of people took a dip in the ocean for a good cause. The Myrtle Beach Polar Plunge was held Saturday morning at the Sands Ocean Club Resort. Proceeds from the event went toward Special Olympics South Carolina.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Showers, fog & clouds around today
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re in for a gross morning commute. Parents, make sure the kids have the rain gear ready to go before they head off to school today. We’re stepping out the door to temperatures in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies, dense fog and plenty of showers around the area. Take your time as you step out the door this morning. While there are some breaks in the rain, the fog will linger through the morning commute. If it’s not the off & on showers for your drive to work, it’s the fog that will be another issue to add to the morning drive.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Sunny Saturday followed wet weather pattern next week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - First half of the weekend, we’ll be sunny and quiet but that will change tomorrow tonight. Beautiful weather Saturday as mainly sunny skies continue throughout the day. It will be another chilly start with temperatures hovering in the lower 30s to start the day. Despite the full sunshine, temperatures will be slow to climb. Expecting afternoon highs to top around 56°.
