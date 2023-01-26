Read full article on original website
Mexico HS Teacher Earns Spot Among Master Teacher Ranks
MEXICO – A Mexico High School math instructor is among just 221 educators newly selected statewide for the prestigious New York State Master Teacher Program. Maria Panzetta, who has taught high school mathematics at MACS for five years, learned earlier this month that she will be part of the program and join the more than 1,600 master teachers around the state. The group is noted as a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.
Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation Awards Integrated Community Planning Funding To Boost Child Care Food Program
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc. (ICP) was recently selected as a grant recipient by the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation (GDMF). GDMF President, Judy Queale-Dunsmoor, states that the foundation “shares a common goal with ICP of investing in and improving the quality of life for youth and families in and around Oswego. In helping ICP provide access to high-quality child care in a safe and healthy environment that fosters early learning, we know that we are continuing Garrett’s legacy of love for our community.”
Ellie Filburn Recognized as Oswego County 2022 Senior of the Year
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Office for the Aging (OFA) has selected Ellie Filburn as its 2022 Senior of the Year for her decades of volunteerism and community involvement. Filburn has volunteered with the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for more than 20 years. She is instrumental in spreading...
Miranda Gilbert Named To Siena College President’s List For Fall 2022 Semester
LOUDONVILLE, NY – Miranda Gilbert was named to the Siena College President’s List for the Fall 2022 Semester. Miranda is from Oswego, NY. The President’s List requires a 3.9 grade point average or higher. Founded in 1937, Siena College is a private, Catholic Franciscan, residential, liberal arts...
Refugee & Immigrant Self-Empowerment, Inc. To Hold Excellus Check Presentation
OSWEGO COUNTY – Please Join Us on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. for a check presentation from our friends at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield at the Excellus BlueCross BlueShield Headquarters located at 333 Butternut Drive, Syracuse, NY 13214. Excellus BlueCross BlueShield has granted Refugee & Immigrant Self-Empowerment, Inc....
The Manor At Seneca Hill Graduates Three Certified Nursing Assistants
Oswego, NY – The Manor at Seneca Hill makes starting a career in healthcare easy with on-the-job training and a paid certification program. Employees of the 5-star rated skilled nursing facility can take advantage of a six-week program right at The Manor, to advance their careers as a Certified Nursing Assistants (CNA).
OCC To Unveil New Cannabis Education Program
SYRACUSE – Following is an announcement from Onondaga Community College concerning the unveiling of a Cannibis Education Program:. WHEN: Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WHERE: Onondaga Community College, Great Room in the Gordon Student Center, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse 13215. On the campus map, Gordon is denoted with the letter “G.” The best place for media to park is lot 13 (in front of SRC Arena).
Phoenix Students Learn Life-Saving Skills In PE class
PHOENIX – With a focus on heart health, John C. Birdlebough High School students recently learned about the cardiovascular system and how to perform hands-only CPR. According to physical education teacher Angie Neiss, the hands-only CPR technique is encouraged by the American Heart Association to help improve the chances of a victim’s survival after suffering cardiac arrest.
OCO Offers Support Services to Youth Runaways and Homeless Year-Round
OSWEGO COUNTY- While National Runaway Prevention Month happens in November, the risk of youth running away from home remains an ongoing issue throughout the year. The year-round efforts of Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) to prevent youth runaways and homelessness provide young people in need with a wide range of resources 24/7.
Oswego County Announces Results of Child Welfare Services Study
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Legislature Chairman James Weatherup released today The Bonadio Group’s review of the Department of Social Services (DSS) child protective and family services units. Ongoing staff shortages, underutilization of support staff and issues with case transfers and tracking were determined to be factors affecting both units.
Baldwinsville school board using silence, secrecy to avoid accountability (Editorial Board Opinion)
The Baldwinsville Board of Education is showing us how not to run a school district. The board is failing to steward taxpayer money responsibly. It is failing to explain itself to voters. It is failing to engage with members of the public unless they obey picky and childish rules. And it is failing at its most important job: to hire a competent superintendent who won’t embarrass them or the district.
cnycentral.com
New commissioned report details shortcomings of Oswego Department of Social Services
Oswego County, NY — A sweeping report just issued on what’s wrong with the Department of Social Services in Oswego County finds the agency is often reactive and in crisis mode, as stated by the people who work there. This report was commissioned by Oswego County after the...
Oswego County E-911 Communications Center Holds Open House
DRONE COORDINATION– John McGraw, drone coordinator with the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, operates a DJI Matrice 300RTK drone outside the Oswego County Public Safety Center in Oswego during the E-911 Communications Center’s recent open house. Images from the drone were transmitted to 911 operators’ computers to show how drones can be used to augment E-911 Center operations.
FSA Fridays in February Webinar Series Returns
SYRACUSE, NY– A series of free webinars will be presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in New York State. FSA Fridays in February will cover a variety of programs and services FSA offers agricultural producers in New York. Topics include an overview...
GILLIBRAND STATEMENT ON TYRE NICHOLS
New York, NY – Addressing the death of Tyre Nichols, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement:. “Tyre Nichols’ death is outrageous and horrifying, and I am grateful that the officers responsible were quickly charged with his murder. I am praying for Tyre’s mother, son, family and friends, along with the Memphis community and our country. More must be done at every level of government to eliminate violence and brutality from our criminal justice system and to change the circumstances that make such atrocities possible.”
OCO Point in Time Count Assess Homelessness
Oswego, NY – Homelessness, we hear about it in the big cities but many don’t realize that homelessness exists in cities and rural areas of Oswego County. To help determine the extent of homelessness in our county Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) in conjunction with the Housing and Homeless Coalition of Central New York recently conducted its annual Point In Time count.
Virtual 1st Mile Challenge To Promote Adaptive Cycling Along The Erie Canal
SYRACUSE– The Fitness Inclusion Network at SUNY Upstate’s Golisano Center for Special Needs and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor today announced the launch of a Virtual 1st Mile Challenge (www.canalwaychallenge.org/virtual) for people with mobility challenges in the greater Syracuse area. The program offers a series of 15...
Ava Wood tragedy shedding light on mental health resources available in Baldwinsville community
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday marks one week since the Baldwinsville community was rocked by the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood. The senseless tragedy taking an emotional toll on so many people. It’s also shedding a light on mental health resources available in the Baldwinsville community. A church is now hoping to be part […]
APW CSD Cancels All Afternoon Activities Today, Jan. 25
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Following is a message from the APW Central School District:. Due to the forecasted weather for January 25, 2023 APW CSD will be dismissing early. The JSHS will be dismissing at 1:00 p.m. and the Elementary will be dismissing at 2:00 p.m.. There is NO PM UPK, and NO Make Sense Shop today.
Fulton’s First Ward Residents Learn About Fulton Block Builder Program.
FULTON – In 2022, Dan Farfaglia, Fulton’s First Ward Councilman, and Carolyn Holland, First Ward resident, began organizing their neighbors to start a neighborhood watch program. On January 21, they invited Linda Eagan, Fulton Block Builders (FBB) founder, to the meeting at Mimi’s Diner. “I was happy...
