Lacona, NY

Mexico HS Teacher Earns Spot Among Master Teacher Ranks

MEXICO – A Mexico High School math instructor is among just 221 educators newly selected statewide for the prestigious New York State Master Teacher Program. Maria Panzetta, who has taught high school mathematics at MACS for five years, learned earlier this month that she will be part of the program and join the more than 1,600 master teachers around the state. The group is noted as a professional network of public school teachers with a passion for inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.
MEXICO, NY
Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation Awards Integrated Community Planning Funding To Boost Child Care Food Program

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, Inc. (ICP) was recently selected as a grant recipient by the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation (GDMF). GDMF President, Judy Queale-Dunsmoor, states that the foundation “shares a common goal with ICP of investing in and improving the quality of life for youth and families in and around Oswego. In helping ICP provide access to high-quality child care in a safe and healthy environment that fosters early learning, we know that we are continuing Garrett’s legacy of love for our community.”
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
OCC To Unveil New Cannabis Education Program

SYRACUSE – Following is an announcement from Onondaga Community College concerning the unveiling of a Cannibis Education Program:. WHEN: Monday, January 23 at 10 a.m. WHERE: Onondaga Community College, Great Room in the Gordon Student Center, 4585 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse 13215. On the campus map, Gordon is denoted with the letter “G.” The best place for media to park is lot 13 (in front of SRC Arena).
SYRACUSE, NY
Phoenix Students Learn Life-Saving Skills In PE class

PHOENIX – With a focus on heart health, John C. Birdlebough High School students recently learned about the cardiovascular system and how to perform hands-only CPR. According to physical education teacher Angie Neiss, the hands-only CPR technique is encouraged by the American Heart Association to help improve the chances of a victim’s survival after suffering cardiac arrest.
PHOENIX, NY
Baldwinsville school board using silence, secrecy to avoid accountability (Editorial Board Opinion)

The Baldwinsville Board of Education is showing us how not to run a school district. The board is failing to steward taxpayer money responsibly. It is failing to explain itself to voters. It is failing to engage with members of the public unless they obey picky and childish rules. And it is failing at its most important job: to hire a competent superintendent who won’t embarrass them or the district.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
Oswego County E-911 Communications Center Holds Open House

DRONE COORDINATION– John McGraw, drone coordinator with the Oswego County Emergency Management Office, operates a DJI Matrice 300RTK drone outside the Oswego County Public Safety Center in Oswego during the E-911 Communications Center’s recent open house. Images from the drone were transmitted to 911 operators’ computers to show how drones can be used to augment E-911 Center operations.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
FSA Fridays in February Webinar Series Returns

SYRACUSE, NY– A series of free webinars will be presented by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) in New York State. FSA Fridays in February will cover a variety of programs and services FSA offers agricultural producers in New York. Topics include an overview...
SYRACUSE, NY
GILLIBRAND STATEMENT ON TYRE NICHOLS

New York, NY – Addressing the death of Tyre Nichols, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement:. “Tyre Nichols’ death is outrageous and horrifying, and I am grateful that the officers responsible were quickly charged with his murder. I am praying for Tyre’s mother, son, family and friends, along with the Memphis community and our country. More must be done at every level of government to eliminate violence and brutality from our criminal justice system and to change the circumstances that make such atrocities possible.”
MEMPHIS, NY
OCO Point in Time Count Assess Homelessness

Oswego, NY – Homelessness, we hear about it in the big cities but many don’t realize that homelessness exists in cities and rural areas of Oswego County. To help determine the extent of homelessness in our county Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) in conjunction with the Housing and Homeless Coalition of Central New York recently conducted its annual Point In Time count.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Ava Wood tragedy shedding light on mental health resources available in Baldwinsville community

BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday marks one week since the Baldwinsville community was rocked by the shooting death of 14-year-old Ava Wood. The senseless tragedy taking an emotional toll on so many people. It’s also shedding a light on mental health resources available in the Baldwinsville community. A church is now hoping to be part […]
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
