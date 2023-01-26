Read full article on original website
2-Minutes Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Quick and simple, this 2-minute chocolate peanut butter cake is the best choice when you want to eat something sweet and delicious! This dessert is just for one person but if you want to make it for two or more just double or triple the ingredients of the recipe. Try it!
Apple Crisp Recipe
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a deep dish pie plate or large baking dish with butter or cooking spray and set aside. Combine the sliced apples with the sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla extract in a large bowl and mix until all of the apples are evenly coated. Pour into the prepared baking dish.
Ravneet Gill’s recipe for blueberry pancakes
In my house, a Saturday morning when I’m not exhausted consists of pancakes. I make them thick or thin depending on what I have in the fridge and who I’m feeding. unsalted butter 50g, melted, plus extra for cooking. fresh blueberries 100g. maple syrup to serve. Mix all...
Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake
When you don’t know what to make for dessert, a cake is always a great solution. This Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake Cake is a creamy bundt cake with a cookie cheesecake filling and it is topped with a cream cheese glaze and more Oreo cookies. Ingredients:. For chocolate cake:. 2...
Make Ahead Breakfast - Maple Cranberry Baked Oatmeal
Looking for an easy, make ahead quick and healthy breakfast option for busy mornings? This is something I like to make on Sundays to help jump start our hectic Mondays! Normally I double this to help me get through the beginning part of our busy week. This is a very versatile recipe, feel free to use blueberries or raspberries in place of the cranberries, any type of nut will do, toasted pecans or almonds also work great and you can use a milk substitute such as almond, coconut or cashew milk (unsweetened). Come Monday morning, cut a slice and call it breakfast, or add it to the lunch box for a somewhat sweet and healthy snack. My family devours this baked oatmeal. The cranberries provide such a tart pop of favor, delicious!
Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread
Are you looking for a simple and delicious way to enjoy the flavor and health benefits of oatmeal? Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal Bread is an easy-to-make, healthy snack that is sure to please everyone. It’s full of apples, cinnamon and wholesome rolled oats. Plus, you can take it with you on the go!
Pineapple Butter Cake
One of my go-to cakes for the fall is an Italian apple cake, so I thought I would adapt the recipe and turn it into a Pineapple Butter Cake. This cake is a very light butter cake batter surrounding the tasty morsels of pineapple sautéed in butter…….sigh.
Sweet Cornbread- Cake
It is almost impossible to resist traditional cornbread, which you are certainly familiar with. I can't seem to take my hands off it at family get togethers and parties. What would happen, though, if you preserved all the deliciousness of cornbread while giving it a cake-like consistency? Well, I'm happy to report that wonderful things do occur.
Masa for Tamales
This easy to make masa for tamales recipe is the start to yummy homemade tamales! Ready in minutes and only a few ingredients needed to make a light and soft dough. This Masa for Tamales recipe is a keeper! We have used this recipe for generations and generations in my family, and it has never done us wrong. It’s a basic and very easy recipe that’s perfect for making delicious tamales.
4 Cozy casseroles for cold days
Nothing warms you up on a cold day like a hot casserole fresh from the oven! All of these recipes have been tested by our sister publication's Better Homes & Gardens Test Kitchen, so you know they're good!. Cheeseburger and fries casserole. How could the classic comfort combo of a...
Sour Cherry Chocolate Pie
This chocolate sour cherry pie is a delicious version of the traditional sour cherry pie taste enriched with deep chocolate flavor. Surprise your loved ones with this delicious treat that is so simple and easy to prepare and still really yummy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 1 (9-inch) pie. Ingredients:
BERRIES AND CREAM CUPCAKES
Adapted from Tastes of Lizzy. Can I use 3 cups of cake flour instead of the all-purpose flour and cornstarch?. Yes! If desired, you can replace the all-purpose flour and cornstarch with cake flour. This will produce a lovely texture in all of your cupcakes. AP flour + cornstarch is basically a homemade version of cake flour anyways.
Cinnamon Streusel "Coffee Cake" Muffins, Using Boxed Cake Mix
These simple Cinnamon Streusel Muffins, also known as Coffee Cake Muffins, start art with a boxed cake mix and instant pudding mix that gives them their ultimate soft texture. Layers of cinnamon and sugary goodness! They are moist on the inside and have a crumble cinnamon topping that is perfection.
EASY SAWDUST PIE
This easy sawdust pie is delicious, and when I say easy…I mean it! You simply mix the ingredients, pour in a pie shell, and bake. It’s that simple! This pie is full of coconut, graham crackers, and pecans. It tastes a bit like a pecan pie but without the heavy syrup. It’s so good and always a hit anytime we serve it.
Orange angel food cake: Try this easy dessert recipe
If you're lacking time to make an extravagant dessert, try this orange angel food cake that can be made in less than an hour. This flavor-filled recipe is a sweet and simple cake everyone will love.
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Sometimes, even as an adult, I just crave the "comfort food" that I ate as a child! I love Baked Macaroni & Cheese, but when we made it previously, it always came out drier than I was hoping for. Not this time! We found a recipe that we adjusted a bit that produced a delicious macaroni and cheese that was nice and creamy! Enjoy!
Lemonade poke cake: Decadent desserts
I just love making poke cakes. They are always so moist and easy to make, and this lemonade poke cake is no exception. It is the perfect combination of sweet and tart. But the best part is it's inexpensive to make yet looks as good as it tastes, which makes it the ideal dessert for any occasion.
Blueberry Lemon Curd Tart [Vegan]
Dash of ground turmeric (optional for color) 3 tablespoons (30 g) cornstarch + 30 ml (2 tablespoons) cold water, combined. Soak the Medjool dates in hot water for at least 1 hour or in warm water overnight. The Medjool dates are ready to be used when they become soft and slightly mushy.
Baker’s Best: Jane’s Favorite Recipes: Molasses Spice Cookies
Winter is the ideal time to hunker down, bake cookies, and relax with a cup of tea or coffee. Milk is also an ideal accompaniment. These Molasses Spice cookies, while baking, will fill your kitchen with a pleasant, spicy aroma. This recipe originated from a former fifth grade classroom teacher...
Aggression Cookies
This recipe for Aggression cookies (or depression cookies) is all made by hand (no mixers here) using very basic simple ingredients easily found, rolled by hand, and just an old-fashioned cookie jar oatmeal cookie.
