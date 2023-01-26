Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter Riley Keough stars in a new TV show
This week, Prime Video released the trailer of “Daisy Jones & The Six,” a series based on a book with a devoted following. Starring Riley Keough, Sam Claflin and Camila Morrone, the series follows the rise and fall of a band partly inspired by Fleetwood Mac. The adaptation...
Riley Keough Taps Into Lisa Marie, Elvis Presley's Energy For 'Daisy Jones and The Six' Series [WATCH]
Riley Keough might have chosen to work in the film industry, but her roots in music, thanks to her grandfather, Elvis Presley, and mother, Lisa Marie Presley, will always show. Maybe Riley Keough should consider launching a music career-looks like she definitely can if she wants to. Riley Keough plays...
Riley Keough sings her heart out in new 'Daisy Jones & The Six' teaser
The first official teaser trailer for "Daisy Jones & The Six" has dropped, along with the fictional band's first single and tracklist from the upcoming Amazon series.
Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up
Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
At 89, Carol Burnett learns the identity of her grandpa thanks to DNA
Imagine if "Mamma Mia" were solved by DNA rather than a Greek island-set wedding (accompanied by the music of ABBA), and you'd get Carol Burnett's recent appearance on "Finding Your Roots." After years of wondering who her real grandfather was, the comedy legend finally got answers, thanks to the PBS...
Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson is 'humbled' to play his uncle in biopic
Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson was cast in the upcoming biopic on the King of Pop. The film is directed by "Training Day" director Antoine Fuqua.
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Post Is Even More Heartbreaking In The Wake Of Her Death
Lisa Marie Presley, the legendary daughter of iconic rock 'n' roller Elvis Presley, died suddenly on January 12, 2023, after reportedly experiencing cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital, per TMZ. Her final days were full of excitement as she celebrated her father's birthday (via Express) and attended the Golden Globes in honor of Baz Luhrmann's acclaimed biopic, "Elvis."
Channing Tatum Reveals His and Sandra Bullock’s Daughters Got Into a School Feud — But Do They Still Have ‘Beef’?
Frenemies? Channing Tatum opened up about his and Sandra Bullock’s daughters’ past feud nearly one year after fans learned of the tiff. "Our daughters got into a couple of scraps at school because they're both very, very, very strong-willed little girls," the Magic Mike star, 42, jokingly explained while taking Vanity Fair's “Lie Detector Test,” […]
What Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doolittle Told Her to Keep in Mind When Revealing Their Relationship Issues in Her Memoir
Loretta Lynn's husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr, known as 'Doolittle' to the singer' encouraged her to be honest about their relationship in her book.
Nicole Kidman’s Older Daughter Sunday, 14, Is Taller Now Than Dad Keith Urban On Outing With Sister, Faith, 12
Keith Urban, 55, recently had a fun outing at a grocery store with his growing daughters! The singer was photographed wearing a yellow graphic hoodie, black nylon pants, and white sneakers, as his oldest child, Sunday Rose, 14, who towered over him in height, and youngest, Faith Margaret, 12, walked beside him in the their own casual outfits. Sunday wore a light gray zip-up hoodie, black pants, and white sneakers, and Faith wore a light pink sweatshirt with matching sweatpants and sneakers.
Cindy Williams’ Husband: All About ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star’s Marriage To Goldie Hawn’s Ex, Bill Hudson
Cindy Williams was a successful actress known for her work on Laverne & Shirley. She was only married once, to Bill Hudson. Bill is notably also the ex-husband to actress Goldie Hawn. On Jan. 30, 2023, news broke that Cindy had died just five days prior at the age of...
Did Austin Butler actually sing in Elvis?
Does Austin Butler really sing in the Elvis movie? 2022 was a great year for movies, and a great year for Austin Butler, too. From being cast in Dune to becoming a frontrunner in the Best Actor race at the Oscars, Austin Butler has made himself a household name. It was his role in Baz Luhrmann’s new movie Elvis, though, that truly cemented his meteoric rise. In the movie based on a true story, which was also one of the best movies of 2022, the actor starred as Elvis Presley.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Reveals She Had A Secret Granddaughter
Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral didn’t just include A-list guests and memorable tributes from her family — it also featured the surprise mention of Presley’s secret grandchild. During a speech at the Jan. 22 public memorial, held at Elvis Presley’s famous Graceland estate, it was revealed that the singer’s daughter Riley Keough secretly welcomed her first child with husband Ben Smith-Petersen. Keough’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had a daughter in 2022 without giving any specifics, including the name or birthday.
Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket
“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" Dies
Tatjana Patitz, a fashion icon and one of the "original supermodels" who appeared alongside the likes of Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, and Linda Evangelista, has died, according to a statement released by Vogue.
Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts
"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
Riley Keough: 1st Photo of Her Secret Baby Daughter As She Returns From Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral
Riley Keough‘s baby has been photographed for the first time since it was revealed at her mother, Lisa Marie Presley‘s, Graceland memorial on Jan. 22 that she had her first child with her husband, Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen. Riley, 33, and Ben were seen deboarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Monday, Jan. 23 with their baby girl, whose name and birthdate are unknown. The first great-grandchild of rock legend Elvis Presley, who died in 1977 at the age of 42, was sweetly wrapped up in a light pink blanket and wore a white long-sleeved top for the airplane ride.
The Heartbreaking Death Of Laverne & Shirley Actor Cindy Williams
Actor Cindy Williams has died at the age of 75 after battling with an illness. This was confirmed by her family members in a statement obtained by ABC News. Williams was perhaps most well-known for her role in "Laverne & Shirley," a spinoff of the popular sitcom "Happy Days." She starred as the lovable Shirley Feeney alongside her costar Penny Marshall, who played her best friend and roommate Laverne. Williams is also known for her roles in "American Graffiti" and "The Creature Wasn't Nice" (via IMDb).
Emma Thompson Said Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter’s Affair Was All ‘Blood Under the Bridge’ 18 Years After Her Divorce
Kenneth Branagh and Helena Bonham Carter continued their romance for about five years, even after he and Emma Thompson divorced.
