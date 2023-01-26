ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues – Fri, 27 Jan 2023 12:58:30 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Fri, 27 Jan 2023 12:58:30 -0500: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues at Address: 1125 Heritage Knoll Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Grassy area in front of the “Heritage” placard on the corner of Heritage Lakes and Friendship Chapel is always “squishy” wet. Even during dry periods. Because there was a lawn sprinkler leak around there mid 2022, I assume there is another leak around the flower arrangements in front of the sign.
WAKE FOREST, NC
wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Traffic Control – Thu, 26 Jan 2023 18:08:22 -0500

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 26 Jan 2023 18:08:22 -0500: Traffic Control at Address: Franklin Academy. Traffic at this school during the morning hours of 7:20-7:50 is very dangerous. Cars are blocking both sides of the roads, regular traffic is driving on the opposite side of the road to go around. I’ve witnessed several near misses the last few mornings.
wfncnews.com

Franklin Co. Sheriff: Two Arrested, Charged With Murder of 19-Year-Old

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. — Two people have been arrested in Franklin County and charged with murder for the murder of 19-year-old Hamilton Mathia Woods Jr. Sunday. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Gavin Lloyd Miller, 18, and Dillon Thomas Piper, 19, were arrested in connection to the homicide of Woods …
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy