William T. “Bill” King, M.D., 87, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at the University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus. He was born August 1, 1935, in Fairbury, Neb. to Robert E. King, Sr. and Helen (Throop) King. He married Mary Ella Miller on June 28, 1959, in Lawrence, Kan. She passed away under his loving care June 11, 2011.

GREAT BEND, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO