ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes at work in practice on Thursday

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nIozf_0kSYSNDM00

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is practicing for the second consecutive day on Thursday following his high ankle sprain suffered in the AFC divisional round.

Mahomes spoke to media members on Thursday afternoon, explaining that he felt the first practice went better than he expected. Now, he’s out on the practice field getting some more work in ahead of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In the brief portion of practice open to media members, NFL Network’s James Palmer caught a glimpse of Mahomes doing some run drills and RPO drills.

Check it out:

By the looks of it, Mahomes is looking pretty spry despite the high ankle sprain. Mahomes cautioned, however, that there’s not much that the social media doctors can glean from a video.

“Yeah, I mean no one knows unless they actually get to put their hands on it and see it,” Mahomes said of his ankle injury on Thursday. “All I can do is prepare my body the best way possible. I mean, I’ve seen the videos and everything like that of me walking. I don’t know what you can really get from me walking. But I think people will see on Sunday where I’m at and I think I’ll see on Sunday where I am at. I’m just going to prepare my body the best way during the week to be in the best position possible.”

Take it as an encouraging sign or with a grain of salt, but know that Mahomes is doing everything possible to get himself prepared for Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023

Rob Gronkowski reveals his pick to win Super Bowl 2023. Former NFL star and Fox Sports analyst Rob Gronkowski shares which team he thinks will win the Super Bowl. He also dishes on why he thinks teammate Tom Brady and actor Sally Field are a “perfect match.”
Bossip

Travis Kelce Professes He's No Penny Pincher Amid Rumors

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole have officially split amid cheapskate rumors that have continued to embattle the tight end. The Chief’s starter denied reports that his girlfriend of five years ended their relationship because he required her to pay for “half of everything.”. On Tuesday, the 33-year-old told...
Yardbarker

Chiefs Deliver Disturbing News On Travis Kelce Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs delivered bad news on Travis Kelce Friday. The Chief’s tight end had a big week against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round win as he caught two touchdown passes. He caught 12 touchdown passes in the regular season. Kelce was expecting to be a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
SheKnows

Tom Brady's Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Reportedly Took a Bigger Physical Toll Than Anyone Realized

Even though it was Tom Brady’s decision to unretire from the NFL, which led to his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, don’t think for a minute that the split didn’t affect him. One sports reporter is sharing how the athlete’s personal life impacted his mental and physical health during the football season. ESPN NFL reporter Jeff Darlington shared on Twitter that the 45-year-old quarterback lost a considerable amount of weight on his usual 225-pound body. “But Brady also knows his own mental focus was gone for a bulk of the season,” Darlington said in a video clip summing up Brady’s 2022-2023 season....
The Spun

Look: Here's The Weather Forecast For Chiefs-Bengals Game

Arrowhead Stadium will deliver some classic Kansas City playoff weather this weekend. The weather forecast for Sunday's AFC Championship game shows temperatures in the low 20s and teens. There are also expected to be winds up to 10 mph, adding to the chilly atmosphere. Fortunately or unfortunately ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce will almost certainly end up as the most dangerous postseason duo in NFL history

With the way matters are unfolding, by the time the Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce hang up their shoulder pads, they will likely be the greatest playoff duo in NFL playoff history. One key play during Kansas City’s latest AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday exemplified the magic these two superstars create when the lights are brightest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Chiefs who can be difference-makers against Bengals in AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive season. This also marks the second time the Chiefs will have played the Bengals this season, with their first matchup coming back in Week 13. Kansas City was missing some key players back in that game, who are all set to return for this matchup. Are those players the difference-makers that will help the Chiefs turn their fortunes against this Cincinnati team?
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

210K+
Followers
261K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy